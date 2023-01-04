WELL WELL WELL – ANWAR’S TOP LOYALIST FARHASH APPOINTED 7-ELEVEN CHAIRMAN – BUT WOULD VINCENT TAN’S SON STEP DOWN IN CONTROVERSIAL PKR MAN’S FAVOR IF ‘TIN KOSONG’ IS NOT PM? – AND THIS IS FARHASH’S 2ND BIG APPOINTMENT AFTER SNARING EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN POST AT APEX EQUITY LAST WEEK DESPITE ALL HIS SCANDALS

PETALING JAYA: A former Perak PKR chief will take over as chairman of 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd with immediate effect.

Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak will succeed Robin Tan who stepped down “to pursue other interests”, The Edge reported.

Robin is the son of tycoon Vincent Tan, the convenience store chain’s major shareholder, with a 41.8% stake.

Robin was appointed to the group’s board as chairman, non-independent non-executive director on Nov 25, 2021.

According to 7-Eleven, Farhash has over a decade worth of experience in business, consultancy and advisory under his belt.

In a stock exchange filing today, 7-Eleven said Farhash is, or has been, a director and shareholder in at least 10 private companies which include Swag Technologies Sdn Bhd and Pacific Samudera Sdn Bhd.

Farhash was also appointed as Apex Equity Holdings Bhd group executive chairman last week.

