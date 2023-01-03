KUALA LUMPUR — There has been a lot of chatter about the sale of KL Tower concession to Hydroshoppe Sdn Bhd last week.

Former communications and multimedia minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said he has been defamed by several postings online which has affected his image and reputation despite earlier claiming that he wasn’t involved in the transaction. After consulting with his lawyers, Annuar Musa has decided to take legal action against three individuals.

According to his tweet, he has instructed his lawyers to take necessary legal action against Adrian Lim Chee En, K Pragalath Kumar and Mohd Razlan Rafii. Annuar added that there are others who have posted false information anonymously and he’s trying to identify them.

The former minister said he has left the matter to his legal team to proceed with necessary action according to existing laws. Annuar added that all matters that involve the nation’s interest must be investigated thoroughly by the authorities, while all parties must provide their full cooperation and not interfere by spreading fake news and slander.

Telekom Malaysia (TM) has said last week that it has decided not to renew the Menara KL concession in October 2021 and has informed the government of its decision. The selection process for the new concessionaire was taken by the government and TM was informed of the newly appointed company to take over the shares of Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB) and the MKL concession in 2022. The sale of 100 per cent shares in MKLSB for RM3.8 million was announced during TM’s Q3 2022 financial update.

According to a report by Free Malaysia Today, Annuar Musa said the power to approve the tender of MKL concession was in the hands of the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) which was under the purview of Mustapa Mohamed. He shared that initially there was only one company and he told them to open the selection to more companies. He added that two or three people came to him with their letters of the proposal which he passed to the administration.

Annuar emphasised that he has no power to approve the tender as it was under UKAS and Mustapa. He also denied knowing or being close to the directors of Hydroshoppe Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Hydroshoppe also said that it will not hesitate to take legal action against any parties that disseminate false information about their firms and their respective directors. It insisted that its dealings with regard to Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd had been done above the board and through proper due diligence.

KL Tower is owned by the government and it sits on 5 lots of Federal land at Bukit Nanas. Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd is the company that has the rights to operate, manage and maintain the tower.

— SoyaCincau

