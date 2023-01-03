‘KING’ ZAHID SET TO REIGN ON AT UMNO – ODDS ARE HISHAM & EVEN KHAIRY WILL LOSE EVEN IF CONTESTS FOR TOP 2 POSTS ALLOWED – WITH ‘GENG’ ANNUAR MUSA & SHAHIDAN ALREADY SACKED – UMNO ASSEMBLY THIS MONTH TO DEBATE ONLY ON PRESIDENT’S POLICY SPEECH

The Umno general assembly that will be held on Jan 13 and 14 would see delegates debating only one motion, which is the party president’s policy speech.

This is unlike the party’s usual practice where delegates would propose and debate several other matters related to the country, such as the economy and education.

According to Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, this was because Umno does not hold many portfolios in the current government, and thus the relevant ministers cannot answer issues raised at the party platform.

“Before this, we would have (debates on) the president’s policy speech, and motions on education, religion, economy, and such. But then, we had three days (for the assembly); now, we only have two days.

“Besides, we are also not fully the government. We are part of the unity government.

“In previous assemblies, we had other motions because the relevant ministers were from Umno and they could answer. But, now, let’s say a motion about the economy: we do not have a minister who holds the relevant post to answer about the issue.

“So, it would be difficult for the ministers in charge to answer on behalf of the government at our party platform. For example, the minister in charge of cost of living is not from Umno, although this topic is very popular in every Umno general assembly,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

However, Ahmad added, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would cover all the relevant aspects in his policy speech for discussion.

Asked whether Umno would invite all parties which are its allies in the government to attend the assembly, the secretary-general said the matter would be decided by the Umno supreme council during its monthly meeting on Jan 5.

In its usual practice, Umno would usually invite all friendly parties to attend its annual general assembly. If this is continued for the upcoming meeting, it might see several parties making an appearance at an Umno general assembly for the first time in its history, including DAP which used to be Umno’s archenemy.

Meanwhile, Ahmad also defended Umno leadership’s decision to form a unity government with Pakatan Harapan after the recent general election, despite a decision by the previous Umno general assembly against any cooperation with Anwar Ibrahim and DAP.

Ahmad said the decision was made by the Umno supreme council in line with the party constitution.

“In Umno, if no general assembly is held when we need to make a major policy decision, the power is given to the supreme council to make a decision.

“And at the crucial point in time, a decision was made by the supreme council that we will be with the unity government.

“So, what Umno did was according to our constitution,” he said. MKINI

