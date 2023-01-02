Pakatan, BN likely to combine forces in Penang elections, says Guan Eng

PAKATAN Harapan and Barisan Nasional will likely work as a team in the Penang elections, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said this was because the two coalitions are already working together at the federal level.

PH is also in a unity government with BN in Perak and Pahang.

“Further discussion on the matter will be held during a Pakatan Harapan meeting between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and other top leaders in the third week of this month, before the Chinese New Year,” said Lim.

“(The decision shall be) announced after the meeting and after a joint decision is made,” he was quoted by the New Straits Times as saying at a press conference.

The Bagan lawmaker said it would be premature to make any announcement now and it was not his place to do so.

He noted that a political collaboration would entail the setting up of a unity government.

Lim said DAP and BN had to set their history aside and work together.

He said when no party has a majority, it it necessary to form a unity government for stability.

Following a hung parliament after the general election, PH, BN and GPS formed a unity government. TMI