IT’S NOT ‘OVER-REACTING’ – BRAINLESS PAS JUST DOESN’T KNOW ANY BETTER – THAN TO YELL & DEMAND SHALLOW MEASURES FOR THE SAKE OF SCORING POLITICAL POINTS – BAN CHINESE TRAVELLERS? DON’T BE SILLY, TIGHTEN SOPs INSTEAD, TOUR GROUPS TELL GOVT TO IGNORE PAS

PETALING JAYA: A tourism association said it would be better to impose stricter SOPs on travellers from China than to impose a ban on their entry into Malaysia.
Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association (Mita) president Uzaidi Udanis said China is an important tourism market and any suspension of entry would impact the industry.
Uzaidi pointed out that Thailand was expecting “millions of tourists in the first quarter of this year” while Singapore had restarted direct flights to China.
He said Malaysia had received more than 100,000 tourists from China between April 2022, when borders were opened, and September.
“They ranged from businessmen and students to tourists. China is an important market for us as they have the spending power,” he said.
Uzaidi said the best way to curb the spread of Covid-19 was to tighten the SOPs. He said the crucial part was to ensure that everyone was clear about these requirements.
“In the past, many were not clear about the SOPs. For instance, when tourists arrived at the airport, they were confused. So, our frontliners have to be very clear about the SOPs,” he said.
The health ministry has announced that all travellers arriving in Malaysia will have to undergo temperature checks for fever.
The latest Covid-19 variant – a sub-variant of Omicron named BF.7 – is believed to be driving the surge in infections in China.
Stop overreacting, says Matta
Separately, the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) said certain parties should “stop overreacting” to the news that China will once again allow its citizens to resume outbound travel.
“Since the reopening of our borders in early 2022, our country has been making steady and positive progress towards recovery, and any knee-jerk reaction to reintroduce restrictions without proper planning risks undoing all we have achieved,” said Matta president Tan Kok Liang.
“Matta has complete faith in the health ministry in managing Chinese arrivals, just as they have done with other travellers from all over the world.”
He said any decision the government makes should balance economic ramifications with the health and wellbeing of the people and Malaysia’s reputation as a safe destination.
Tan said Tourism Malaysia data showed that 3.1 million Chinese tourists visited Malaysia in 2019, making it the country’s third largest source market for international arrivals.
He said initial estimates indicate that 1.2 million Chinese nationals will travel to Malaysia in 2023, which is expected to generate about RM 3.6 billion in tourism receipts. FMT
Get second booster, urges health ministry
“The health ministry urges those who have received their first booster dose more than six months ago to get a second booster dose and not wait for the bivalent vaccine,” she said in a statement today.
She noted that only 49.8% of Malaysians have received their first booster dose while 1.9% have received their second booster dose.
The Drug Control Authority has given conditional approval for the bivalent vaccine, which targets the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 in addition to the original Covid-19 strain, for individuals aged 12 years and older.
Meanwhile, Zaliha said the health ministry will increase efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 at the country’s borders, such as tightening the SOPs for health checks.
She said that based on information reported by China to the World Health Organization, “variants and subvariants found in China have also been detected in Malaysia”.
FMT has reached out to the ministry for more information on these variants and subvariants and the date they were detected.
News of the subvariant has prompted many countries, including Malaysia, to impose temperature checks on travellers entering the country.
Last week, Zaliha also said all those with a history of travelling to China within 14 days of their arrival would be required to undergo an RTK-Antigen test, and samples would be sent for genome testing if they were found positive for Covid-19.
This also applies to those who have close contact with individuals who have travelled to China within the last 14 days or exhibit influenza-like illnesses (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).
The ministry will also run PCR tests on sewage samples from aircraft arriving from China, which will be sent for genome sequencing if they are found to be positive. FMT
