‘OLD & DULL’ UMNO TO RETURN TO THE ARMS OF ‘NEW & EXCITING’ PAS? – NIK ABDUH MUST BE HALLUCINATING – UMNO’S PRO PN-PAS CLUSTER IS ALREADY FINISHED! WHY WOULD ‘WHICHEVER GROUP’ THAT LEADS UMNO WANT TO REALIGN WITH PAS-PN – EVEN IF THEY DID, THERE WON’T BE ENOUGH ‘NUMBERS’ TO FORM A NEW GOVT TO TOPPLE PAKATAN-UMNO-GPS-GRS!

Umno needs to cooperate with PAS to rise again, says Nik Abduh

PETALING JAYA: A PAS leader says Umno needs to work with PAS as coalition partners if it is to rise again after its loss in the 15th general election.

Stating that Umno “must return to Islam”, Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz said Umno’s loss in the 2018 general election was a “disaster” which should have put it on the “path to repentance”.

“When you repent and want to improve yourself, you need to be with a good friend. The patient must be with the doctor,” the PAS central working committee member said in a Facebook post today.

“Therefore, Umno must be with PAS. This is because PAS is ahead of other parties in its commitment to Islam.

“Umno is still (comprising) two groups. Whichever group will lead later, I invite them to join PAS in building the country.”

The former Bachok MP said while Umno had already forged strong ties with PAS in their Muafakat Nasional alliance, “ongoing misunderstandings” had dimmed MN and the PAS-Umno relationship.

However, he said he was confident all misunderstandings could be resolved, adding that the country’s politics had revealed “strange things”.

Barisan Nasional won 30 seats in GE15, with 26 of them coming from Umno. PN won 74 seats.

BN later agreed to form the current government with PH and East Malaysian coalitions, with Nik Abduh calling Umno’s choice to be with PH “a desperate act” due to its loss of confidence in PN.

Nik Abduh said the BN brand was in need of renewal as it was “too old (and) dull”. This was in comparison to PN and PH, which were more attractive to first-time voters as they were “younger, new and exciting”.

