IMAGINE WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO GENTING – IF PAS-PN TAKES OVER PAHANG! – 4D OUTLETS IN KEDAH SHUT FOR GOOD – THE 3RD PAS-LED STATE TO BAN GAMBLING – NOT ONLY IS IT AN AFFRONT TO RIGHTS OF NON-MUSLIMS, BUT A MAJOR BLOW TO FEDERAL TAX COFFERS & JOB LOSSES FOR THOUSANDS OF ORDINARY MALAYSIANS INCLUDING MALAYS

Kedah is the third PAS-led state to prohibit licensed gambling after Kelantan and Terengganu.

ALL gambling and lottery premises are no longer allowed to operate in Kedah effective today following the state government’s decision not to renew their licenses.

Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, in a statement, said local authorities had been instructed to ensure that all the outlets complied with the directive.

The directive was issued last November.

“All local government divisions have been instructed to check on gambling and lottery shops throughout Kedah, to ensure none are open. You’ll never know if any of them are still operating.

“All of their licences have expired by December 31 and these will no longer be renewed,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro

The licence to conduct a number forecast business is issued by the Finance Ministry but to operate, outlets must have a premises license from the state government.

Following the order, Kedah is now the third PAS-led state to prohibit licensed gambling.

The other states that had already banned gambling are Kelantan and Terengganu.

On November 14, Sanusi said that the Kedah government would no longer approve applications for gambling licences, in addition to limiting the sale of liquor at all premises, especially in the rural areas of the state.

He said the move was intended to tackle social ills caused by gambling, such as the collapse of the family institution.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

