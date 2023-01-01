BEST WISHES FOR THE NEW YEAR 2023

The popular words “auld lang syne” are from the Scottish language (Wikipedia). It is not Gaelic. Auld lang syne (also ‘old long syne’) mean times long past or for the sake of old times.

The well known English song Auld Lang Syne which will be sung all around the world tonite at close to midnite is attributed to the Scottish poet Robert Burns from the 18th century.

Another year is going out and we usher in a new year 2023. We always have the best hopes for the new year.

But I must be honest folks. The past two years have been not really good at all – in so many aspects. For the country, the economy, the people and the world around us.

I thought we would be coming out of it this year which we did for a while. The Covid pandemic is basically over. But we have been hit by this war in Europe and the fabricated tension from the West directed towards Russia and China.

Everyday we hear without fail that ‘China is a threat to the United States‘ or that ‘Russia is a threat to the West‘. Never once do we hear the Chinese say ‘the United States is a threat to China‘ or the Russians say ‘the West is a threat to Russia‘.

These tensions are all fabricated. N’theless the repercussions are quite real. There is already upheaval in the world economy, shortages of food and disruption in trade. There will likely be turmoil in the currency markets as well – all of which will affect the entire world.



There will be a culmination in the war in Ukraine in 2023. The repercussions after that may take sometime to sort out.

In our country there is really no light at the end of the tunnel. It is just an endless stream of jokers and clowns holding the reins. Something has to crack. You cannot trust them. It is better to place more trust in your own selves and in your own abilities.



So plan well for 2023. Avoid undue risk and conserve your resources. In times of uncertainty stick to that which is rational, logical, common sensical and which is based on evidence. It will help you avoid mistakes and booby traps.

Best wishes for the new year 2023. Eyes open and best foot forward.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.