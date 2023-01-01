ALAMAK! UMNO FROGS START FIGHTING AMONG THEMSELVES – ‘EX-UMNO, NOW PROUDLY PAS’ SHAHIDAN LAUNCHES NEW MALAY-MUSLIM NGO ‘PERPADUAN UMMAH’ – WHICH WILL SURELY FIGHT FOR SUPPORT AGAINST ANOTHER SACKED UMNO COLLEAGUE ANNUAR MUSA’S ‘MUAFAKAT NASIONAL’

PETALING JAYA: Arau MP Shahidan Kassim has announced the establishment of a new organisation called “Perpaduan Ummah” after receiving approval from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on Dec 29.
Shahidan said the NGO’s role is to help unite all Malaysians regardless of party leanings with a focus on charity and welfare work, Astro Awani reported.
“I am only helping out for now. After this, the organisation will be led by more capable people,” he was quoted as saying.
He added that the NGO is taking off in his parliamentary constituency first, in order to get the organisational structure right before duplicating the process in other constituencies.
He also denied that Perpaduan Ummah was established to compete with former Ketereh MP Annuar Musa’s new NGO, Muafakat Nasional, adding that there was no problem between them.
The two former Umno leaders were ministers in the previous Barisan Nasional-led (BN) government under former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Both were dropped as BN candidates for the 15th general election (GE15). Shahidan then joined PAS and stood as a Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate in the seat which he had held for four terms. Annuar stayed out of GE15 altogether but was recently sacked by Umno. fmt
Ummah Unity NGO launched, denies fighting Muafakat Nasional
Former Umno stalwart Shahidan Kassim officially launched the Ummah Unity Organisation in Perlis yesterday to unite the Muslim community in Malaysia regardless of party and to focus on welfare works.
Shahidan, who is secretary-general of the NGO, said the organisation aims to expand to all 222 parliamentary constituencies across the country.
He said the organisation, which received approval from the Registrar of Societies (ROS) on Dec 29, was launched to fulfil one of the promises in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) manifesto for Perlis.
Membership registration will open tonight, he added, as reported by Astro Awani.
“I understand Perpaduan Ummah (Ummah Unity) (is receiving) a lot of support from social media.
“I am only a facilitator for the organisation. It will be led by a more powerful name,” said Shahidan at a press conference after the launch at the Arau parliamentary constituency service centre in Kubang Gajah, Perlis, yesterday.
Shahidan, who with Umno/BN was the federal territories minister, a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, and the Perlis menteri besar, was not made a candidate by the coalition in the recent 15th general election.
Instead, he contested under PAS/PN last year and kept the Arau seat, which he won five times before.
Not fighting Muafakat
Meanwhile, he said forming the Ummah Unity Organisation was not to “fight” with the Muafakat Nasional NGO, which is led by former Ketereh MP Annuar Musa, also a former Umno leader.
“There is no problem between me and Annuar. Muafakat Nasional is also an NGO like Ummah Unity.
“Anyone who wants to enter these two NGOs is fine, there is no problem.
“But I will state that Ummah Unity emphasises welfare and the Perlis manifesto,” said Shahidan.
On Dec 11, Annuar Musa officially launched Muafakat Nasional as a group that aims to promote the Rukun Negara and Federal Constitution.
The group also seeks to defend the authority of Malay rulers, the rights of Malays and bumiputera, the interests of other ethnic groups, the Malay language, and a pluralistic society.
Unfair allocations
In the same press conference, Shahidan expressed it was unfair of the federal government to not provide allocations for opposition Parliament members.
However, he said he will hold discussions with the parties involved to ensure the related issue can be resolved.
“In Parliament, we are different. Although it is a unity government, the MPs from PN do not get allocations, while MPs from Pakatan Harapan get them.
“As P Ramlee said: ‘This is not fair!’ but we will continue to discuss this matter to ensure all parties will benefit,” the Arau MP said.
Shahidan, a long-time Umno man, claimed his decision to run under the PN banner in the general election was an indication of his disapproval of Umno leader Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
In addition to a 13-year stint as Perlis menteri besar from 1995 to 2008, he served as the MP for Arau for four inconsecutive terms since 1986. mkini
