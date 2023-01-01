ALAMAK! UMNO FROGS START FIGHTING AMONG THEMSELVES – ‘EX-UMNO, NOW PROUDLY PAS’ SHAHIDAN LAUNCHES NEW MALAY-MUSLIM NGO ‘PERPADUAN UMMAH’ – WHICH WILL SURELY FIGHT FOR SUPPORT AGAINST ANOTHER SACKED UMNO COLLEAGUE ANNUAR MUSA’S ‘MUAFAKAT NASIONAL’

PETALING JAYA: Arau MP Shahidan Kassim has announced the establishment of a new organisation called “Perpaduan Ummah” after receiving approval from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on Dec 29.

Shahidan said the NGO’s role is to help unite all Malaysians regardless of party leanings with a focus on charity and welfare work, Astro Awani reported.

Shahidan, who is the NGO’s interim secretary-general, said he hopes to expand it to all 222 parliamentary constituencies across the country.

“I am only helping out for now. After this, the organisation will be led by more capable people,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the NGO is taking off in his parliamentary constituency first, in order to get the organisational structure right before duplicating the process in other constituencies.

He also denied that Perpaduan Ummah was established to compete with former Ketereh MP Annuar Musa’s new NGO, Muafakat Nasional, adding that there was no problem between them.

The two former Umno leaders were ministers in the previous Barisan Nasional-led (BN) government under former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Both were dropped as BN candidates for the 15th general election (GE15). Shahidan then joined PAS and stood as a Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate in the seat which he had held for four terms. Annuar stayed out of GE15 altogether but was recently sacked by Umno. fmt

