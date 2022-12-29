PARLIAMENT TO SIT AGAIN FEB 13 – WITH BUDGET 2023, LEFT DANGLING BY ISMAIL SABRI’S GOVT, TO BE TABLED ON FEB 24 – THIS TIME TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ‘MANIFESTOS OF ALL PARTIES IN NEW GOVT’, SAYS AHMAD MASLAN

29/3/2018, Kuala Lumpur - A general view of Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur. Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Parliament sitting to commence Feb 13, Budget tabling on Feb 24

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to table the revised Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat on February 24, next year.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul said Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, will table the budget at the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament, which will begin on Feb 13.

“Yes, it is true that Budget 2023 will be tabled on February 24. Overall, the tabling of the budget and the debate process, including at the committee and policy stage, will take 21 days.

Johari said the second session, which will last for 29 days, will begin with the Royal Address by Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He also said that the parliamentary sitting on December 19 and 20 was to carry out the vote of confidence for Anwar to confirm his legitimacy as Prime Minister and tabling of a special allocation or Mini Budget.

The Dewan Rakyat later passed the mini budget involving a total of RM107,718,676,650, which includes payment for civil servants’ salaries, utilities, scholarships, welfare assistance, education and health services.

On October 7, Budget 2023 was tabled by the previous government led by ninth Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob but was not passed as the Parliament was dissolved three days later to pave the way for the 15th General Election. — Bernama

Deputy finance minister: New Budget 2023 takes into account manifestos of all parties in unity govt

CHUKAI — The new Budget 2023, expected to be tabled this Feb 24, will take into account the manifestos of all parties in the unity government, said Deputy Minister Finance Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said a special secretariat for the new Budget has been established to examine and study the manifestos to be included in the Budget.

Apart from that, he said, some improvements will also be considered in the new Budget to ensure it meets the people’s needs and agenda.

“There are various parties in the unity government. All of them have good manifestos to implement. A special secretariat has been formed to examine these manifestos,” he told a press conference during his working visit to the Kemaman office of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) here today.

“Matters on the Budget will be discussed at the ministry (of Finance) meeting this Jan 3. It is up to the Prime Minister to decide the theme of the Budget and its content,” he said.

The previous government led by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had tabled Budget 2023, but it was not passed nor debated in the Dewan Rakyat following the dissolution of Parliament on Oct 10. — Bernama

