IT LOOKS LIKE MUHYIDDIN HAS LOST 4 MPs FOR GOOD! – SPEAKER JOHARI TO DECIDE FATE OF SABAH 4 WITHIN 21 DAYS – EVEN AS GRS MOCK BERSATU BARKING DOG KIANDEE – ‘I UNDERSTAND HIS DISAPPOINTMENT & ANGER. THAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN OUR STATUS & HIS. WE ARE GRS MEMBERS WHO CONTESTED GE15 UNDER THE GRS TICKET, SO THERE IS NO QUESTION ABOUT ‘CROSSING THE FLOOR”

No such thing as ‘crossing the floor’, MP tells Kiandee

PETALING JAYA: Papar MP Armizan Ali has rubbished Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee’s claim that the four Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) MPs “crossed the floor” during the Dec 19 Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Earlier today, Kiandee said Bersatu had sent a “notice” to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker informing him that there were “casual vacancies” involving the four MPs.

He said they contested the 15th general election (GE15) as Bersatu members, and had “crossed the floor” when they sat with the government bloc.

In response, Armizan told FMT “he (Kiandee) has a right to state his stance”.

“I understand his disappointment and anger when he was not selected as a GRS candidate in the last election (GE15).

“The fact is, that is the difference between our status and his. We are GRS members who contested GE15 under the GRS ticket, so there is no question about ‘crossing the floor’.”

The four former Bersatu MPs (from left) Armizan Ali, Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan, Jonathan Yasin and Matbali Musah.

Kiandee defended his Beluran seat on a Perikatan Nasional ticket after the seat was given to Sabah BN under the electoral pact between GRS and Sabah BN.

The other three former Bersatu MPs with GRS were Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Matbali Musah (Sipitang).

Armizan, who is the minister for Sabah and Sarawak affairs, said GRS had not informed the Dewan Rakyat Speaker about their status earlier because there was no written notice sent by Bersatu.

Under the anti-hopping law, which is an amendment to Article 49A of the Federal Constitution, MPs will lose their seats if they move to another party.

However, a MP will first have to submit a written notice to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker that a “casual vacancy” has occurred.

The Speaker will have to notify the Election Commission (EC) of the matter within 21 days of the notice’s receipt, and the vacancies have to be filled within 60 days from the date the EC receives the notification from the Speaker.

“It was decided that we will only explain and officially respond when required by the Speaker,” said Armizan.

“The Speaker will only act when there is an official notice,” he said, adding that he believed the Speaker will now investigate Kiandee’s claim and act accordingly.

On Dec 10, GRS chairman Hajiji Noor announced that Sabah Bersatu leaders and their supporters were leaving Bersatu.

He said the “unanimous decision” by the Sabah Bersatu leaders to quit the party was based on the premise that the status quo was “no longer tenable” after GRS became part of the unity government led by Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim.

Bersatu is in the opposition at the federal level. FMT