IT LOOKS LIKE MUHYIDDIN HAS LOST 4 MPs FOR GOOD! – SPEAKER JOHARI TO DECIDE FATE OF SABAH 4 WITHIN 21 DAYS – EVEN AS GRS MOCK BERSATU BARKING DOG KIANDEE – ‘I UNDERSTAND HIS DISAPPOINTMENT & ANGER. THAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN OUR STATUS & HIS. WE ARE GRS MEMBERS WHO CONTESTED GE15 UNDER THE GRS TICKET, SO THERE IS NO QUESTION ABOUT ‘CROSSING THE FLOOR”

Business, Politics | December 29, 2022 5:08 pm by | 0 Comments

No such thing as ‘crossing the floor’, MP tells Kiandee

PETALING JAYA: Papar MP Armizan Ali has rubbished Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee’s claim that the four Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) MPs “crossed the floor” during the Dec 19 Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Earlier today, Kiandee said Bersatu had sent a “notice” to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker informing him that there were “casual vacancies” involving the four MPs.

In response, Armizan told FMT “he (Kiandee) has a right to state his stance”.

“I understand his disappointment and anger when he was not selected as a GRS candidate in the last election (GE15).

“The fact is, that is the difference between our status and his. We are GRS members who contested GE15 under the GRS ticket, so there is no question about ‘crossing the floor’.”

The four former Bersatu MPs (from left) Armizan Ali, Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan, Jonathan Yasin and Matbali Musah.

Kiandee defended his Beluran seat on a Perikatan Nasional ticket after the seat was given to Sabah BN under the electoral pact between GRS and Sabah BN.

The other three former Bersatu MPs with GRS were Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Matbali Musah (Sipitang).

Armizan, who is the minister for Sabah and Sarawak affairs, said GRS had not informed the Dewan Rakyat Speaker about their status earlier because there was no written notice sent by Bersatu.

Under the anti-hopping law, which is an amendment to Article 49A of the Federal Constitution, MPs will lose their seats if they move to another party.

However, a MP will first have to submit a written notice to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker that a “casual vacancy” has occurred.

The Speaker will have to notify the Election Commission (EC) of the matter within 21 days of the notice’s receipt, and the vacancies have to be filled within 60 days from the date the EC receives the notification from the Speaker.

“It was decided that we will only explain and officially respond when required by the Speaker,” said Armizan.

“The Speaker will only act when there is an official notice,” he said, adding that he believed the Speaker will now investigate Kiandee’s claim and act accordingly.

On Dec 10, GRS chairman Hajiji Noor announced that Sabah Bersatu leaders and their supporters were leaving Bersatu.

He said the “unanimous decision” by the Sabah Bersatu leaders to quit the party was based on the premise that the status quo was “no longer tenable” after GRS became part of the unity government led by Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim.

Bersatu is in the opposition at the federal level. FMT

Johari will decide status of 4 GRS MPs within 21 days

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul said he will decide within 21 days if the four Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) MPs should vacate their seats following their exodus from Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

Johari  confirmed that he received an official letter from Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee on Dec 27, requesting the speaker to notify the Election Commission that the four parliamentary seats will be vacated.

“Under Article 49A(3), the speaker will decide whether these seats will be vacated,” he told Malaysiakini when contacted.

“Ronald suggested that the four (GRS) MPs should vacate their seats. I told him that I have not received anything yet. He wrote to me officially on Dec 27. So, now I got all his letters and I am acting on them.”

Johari said he needs to scrutinise the matter and hopes the issue will be resolved as soon as possible.

“I need to do a lot of reading and digging. I will work out the best position on how to respond to this and that would take some time,” he added.

Immediately after the election, GRS initially pledged allegiance to Muhyiddin Yassin to serve as prime minister but their support wavered just five days later and after Anwar Ibrahim secured the top job.

On Dec 10, a group of 15 GRS assemblypersons and four MPs publicly declared that they were “exiting” Bersatu. The four MPs are Armizan Ali (Papar), Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Matbali Musah (Sipitang).

This had led to claims that the four newly elected MPs have triggered the anti-hopping laws under Article 49A of the Federal Constitution and will have to vacate their seats.

GRS was formally registered on March 11. Although it is known publicly as a coalition of five parties, in the eyes of the Registrar of Societies and the EC, it is a normal political party.

GRS fielded 12 candidates for the Nov 19 general election of which six were successful.

Contested as Bersatu members

Earlier today, Ronald, who is also Bersatu vice-president, insisted that the four MPs were among the candidates who contested in GE15 as Bersatu members.

“Through a letter dated Nov 3 to Bersatu president Muhyiddin, the Sabah Bersatu secretary confirmed that the four MPs were among the candidates that contested in GE15 as Bersatu members. Their membership in GRS is made available as Bersatu members.”

Ronald said in a statement dated Nov 2, Sabah Berastu chief Hajiji Noor also announced that six candidates from Bersatu would represent GRS in GE15.

“However, as Dewan Rakyat commenced sitting on Dec 19, the four MPs were (spotted) sitting at the government bloc,” he said, adding that the seat arrangement was not in line with Bersatu’s status as an opposition party.

“This was a violation of the election pledged to the people. As a result, their membership in Bersatu has lapsed as stipulated in Bersatu’s constitution. This matter has been notified via a letter from Bersatu dated Dec 21.

“According to Article 49A(3) of the Federal Constitution, the MPs must cease as a member of Dewan Rakyat and their seats should be vacated,” said Ronald.  MKINI

4 ex-Bersatu MPs in GRS have vacated their seats, claims party

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu says four of its former MPs in the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) have vacated their seats.

It said it has sent a “notice” to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker informing him that there are “casual vacancies” involving the MPs, who contested in the general election as Bersatu members.

The four MPs – Armizan Ali (Papar), Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Matbali Musah (Sipitang) – had said earlier that they were leaving Bersatu to form a new party.

In a statement today, Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee said the party had also requested the Speaker to notify the Election Commission (EC) of the matter within 21 days of the notice’s receipt.

He said the vacancies “will have to be filled within 60 days from the date the EC receives the notification from the Speaker”.

Kiandee said the four had sat with the government bloc during the Dec 19 Dewan Rakyat sitting.

The act of “crossing the floor”, he said, violated their election promise to voters.

“As a result, they are no longer Bersatu members in accordance with Bersatu’s constitution, and this matter has been notified (to them) through Bersatu’s letter dated Dec 21.

“Therefore, according to Article 49A(3) of the Federal Constitution, the said Dewan Rakyat members must cease to become members of the house and their seats should be vacated.”

Under the anti-hopping law, which is an amendment to Article 49A of the Federal Constitution, MPs will lose their seats if they move to another party. Exceptions will be given to MPs who are sacked by their party or if their party is dissolved or deregistered.

However, a MP will first have to submit a written notice to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker that a “casual vacancy” has occurred.

In his statement, Kiandee insisted that the four MPs were Bersatu members when nominated as candidates, citing a letter Sabah Bersatu had sent to party president Muhyiddin Yassin before GE15.

In the letter, Sabah Bersatu was said to have informed Muhyiddin that it would field six candidates for GE15 on the GRS ticket. Kiandee said this was proof that the four GRS MPs were Bersatu candidates.

On Dec 10, GRS chairman Hajiji Noor announced that Sabah Bersatu leaders and their supporters were leaving Bersatu.

He said the “unanimous decision” by the Sabah Bersatu leaders to quit the party was based on the premise that the status quo was “no longer tenable” after GRS became part of the unity government led by Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim.

Bersatu is in the opposition at the federal level.

GRS deputy chairman Jeffrey Kitingan then said the four MPs who quit Bersatu did not party-hop as they had contested GE15 under GRS’ ticket.

Maintaining that their status as MPs should not be disputed, he said their “surat watikah” (appointment letters) for GE15 was from GRS, not Bersatu.

Citing how the four had become GRS members on Oct 27, Kitingan said this effectively meant they had ceased to be Bersatu members as a clause in Bersatu’s constitution stated that one’s membership would be terminated immediately if they joined another party.  FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle