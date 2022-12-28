OLD NAMES THAT USED TO EXCITE STOCK MARKET PUNTERS BACK IN THE NEWS – REPCO LOW’S APPEAL TO BE DECIDED BY KL HIGH COURT ON JAN 27 – WHILE SINGAPORE SENDS SOH CHEE WEN TO 36 YEARS IN JAIL

Penny stock crash mastermind Soh Chee Wen jailed 36 years
PETALING JAYA: Malaysian businessman John Soh Chee Wen has been sentenced to 36 years in jail in Singapore for masterminding the republic’s biggest stock market manipulation.
According to a report in The Straits Times, his co-conspirator, Quah Su-Ling, was handed a 20-year sentence.
They were found to have manipulated the share prices of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital and Lion-Gold Corp – collectively known as BAL – between August 2012 and October 2013, and in the process, wiped out nearly S$8 billion (RM27 billion) of the market’s capitalisation.
Both are appealing against their sentences.
Soh was convicted on several charges, including for market manipulation, false trading, deception, cheating and tampering.
Today’s sentencing brought the case to a close after nearly four years that spanned 349 successful charges in some 200 days of trial.
Prosecutors had sought a jail sentence of 40 years for Soh, who was convicted on 180 charges, and 19-and-a-half years for Quah, who was convicted on 169 charges.
Soh, 63, has been remanded since 2016, while Quah, 58, the former chief executive of Ipco (now renamed Renaissance United), is out on bail of S$4 million (RM13 million).
A previous report in The Straits Times quoted the prosecution as saying Soh’s scheme involved more than 50 individuals, including CEOs and high net worth individuals, who commanded more than half a billion dollars in funding that had been used to manipulate the market. FMT
Repco Low’s appeal to be decided on Jan 27
KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has fixed Jan 27 to decide on an appeal by the former executive chairman of Repco Holdings Berhad, Low Thiam Hock, on his conviction and sentence of five years’ jail and RM5 million fine for attempting to manipulate the stock market in 1997.
Justice Azhar Abdul Hamid set the date after hearing arguments from deputy public prosecutor Shoba Venu Gobal and lawyer Shafee Abdullah, who represented Low, also known as Repco Low.
On Feb 29, 2016, sessions court judge Mat Ghani Abdullah sentenced Low, 58, to five years in prison and fined him RM5 million after finding him guilty of manipulating Repco Holdings Berhad’s share price after the defence had failed to raise any reasonable doubt at the end of its case.
However, the court granted Low a stay of execution pending an appeal at the High Court and the bail was increased from RM300,000 to RM1.3 million.
In 1999, Low was charged in the sessions court on a charge of instructing a representative of Sime Securities Sdn Bhd to buy Repco Holdings shares by absorbing any offer price of the shares offered by stock sellers on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange (KLSE).
The act was deemed to have created confusion about the price of the shares on KLSE.
Low, from Kota Kinabalu, was charged with committing the offence at Sime Securities, Level 21, Bangunan Sime Bank, Jalan Sultan Sulaiman, Kuala Lumpur, between 11am and 5pm on Dec 3, 1997.
The charge under Section 84(1) of the Securities Industry Act 1983, read together with Section 88(b) of the same law, provides a minimum fine of RM1 million and imprisonment for up to 10 years.
On Nov 14, 2006, Low was acquitted of the charge by the sessions court without his defence being called, but the prosecution made an appeal.
On Oct 15, 2010, the High Court dismissed the prosecution’s appeal, and the latter filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal, which then ordered Low to enter his defence at the sessions court. FMT