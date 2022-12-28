OMG! HOW FAKE IS THIS? – ‘ANWAR IS ‘ANUGERAH TUHAN’ (GOD SENT). MAHATHIR MADE US HATE ANWAR & DAP. I HAVE TO APOLOGISE TO ANWAR. I AM SORRY SIR’ – NOTORIOUS PRO-NAJIB ‘NGO’ CHIEF RAMESH RAO GROVELS FOR HIS POST AS ZAHID’S INDIAN AFFAIRS OFFICER

A special officer to Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last night made an open apology to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim over all his misdeeds and criticisms against the premier.

Ramesh Rao, an infamous pro-BN NGO leader, was a staunch Anwar critic when the latter was in the opposition. The former started his duty as an officer in charge of Indian affairs yesterday.

“After looking at the way forward for the government, I would like to openly apologise to Anwar for all the things I have said against him, for being rude to him in the past.

“I have never thought that he has brilliant ideas on how to rebuild this country. After looking at his plans for Malaysia, I feel moved.

“And it has been proven that since he became the prime minister, the ringgit has strengthened, investors started coming in again and the world has been praising him,” he said in a video published on Minda Prihatin’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Ramesh at one point even described Anwar as “anugerah tuhan” (godsent) – and it was a loss to not have him as prime minister earlier.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

He also urged his friends who had been against Anwar to change their tune, and blamed their hatred of Anwar and DAP on former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The person responsible for making us hate Anwar was Mahathir. He was the reason why. He made us hate Anwar and DAP.

“But now, when the truth has come out, as a human being, I have to apologise to Anwar. I am sorry sir,” he said.

Ramesh gained notoriety during the Najib Abdul Razak administration when his Pertubuhan Minda dan Sosial Prihatin (PMSP) NGO was among the various groups that would regularly lodge police reports against government critics.

He was also involved in accusing Anwar of a sodomy allegation in 2020, where Ramesh admitted to having convinced the purported victim to make a statutory declaration comprising sodomy allegations against the PKR president.

Ramesh had also organised a press conference for private investigator P Balasubramaniam’s widow A Santamil Selvi to apologise to Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor.

This is to imply that they had nothing to do with her husband’s death.

Ramesh was accused of paying off Santamil Selvi for the presser, which both denied.

Bala had, in a 2008 statutory declaration, claimed that Najib knew murdered Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu.

He retracted the claim in a second statutory declaration and then went into exile.

Bala died in 2013.

MKINI

.