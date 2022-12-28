JERTIH — The Ministry of Finance through Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) will consider allowing the construction of Rumah Mesra Rakyat for flood victims nationwide.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said those whose houses were completely destroyed by the floods could apply for the housing programme under the SPNB.

“Tomorrow I will get detailed data from SPNB about the assistance needed by flood victims whose houses were completely destroyed.

“For example, like in previous years, flood victims who have lost their houses due to floods in Kampung La have applied for the Rumah Mesra Rakyat assistance and they were assisted by local community leaders,” he told reporters after handing over aid to 200 flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung La in Hulu Besut near here today.

Ahmad also welcomed other parties to come forward to help the affected flood victims build new homes.

Besut Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Captain Ramlan Ros Wajid was reported to have said that 11 houses in Kampung La were swept away by gushing flood waters, while another house was badly damaged and had to be repaired before it can be occupied. BERNAMA

Ahmad Maslan wants IRB, Customs to get ‘creative’ in taxing black economy

The government has asked the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRB) and the Royal Customs Department to find more creative ways to increase their tax collection without imposing new taxes on the people.

Deputy Finance Minister Ahmad Maslan has suggested that the two agencies monitor the black economy for more tax collection as the sector is estimated to comprise 30 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). “The black economy comprises people who evade tax or do not pay the appropriate amount of taxes “If through these creative efforts, the black economy can be brought down to 10 percent of GDP, the government would get tens of billions (of ringgit) in taxes, without having to impose new taxes,” Ahmad (above) told reporters after making an official visit to the IRB office in Kuala Terengganu today. However, he said, the two agencies have not been given any targets to achieve this, although the government is formulating policies to reduce black economy activities that have been spreading since the abolishment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).– Bernama

