Yesterday I met some friends one of whom is closely involved in property and real estate. The shopping mall owners and operators as well as the apartment buildings, condominiums and high rises are worried about that 20 sen per kWh electricity surcharge that will kick in beginning January 2023.

These folks, especially the shopping malls are heavy consumers of electricity (as a portion of their total operating costs) to keep the escalators and lifts running the whole day, to keep the lights on in the building and the lights in the car parking areas. They expect their power bills to shoot up. What this means is the maintenance costs, maintenance fees and hence the rentals in shopping malls, office buildings, apartments and condos are all going to go up. The Kos Sara Hidup is going to go up.



My friends who are generally sympathetic towards the PH also asked “How la RM75 Billion for the ECRL?”



In short PH supporters are beginning to have serious doubts about the present set of honchos running the country.

Another perceptive observer said about the PH – “They are screwing up big time bro. Even my friend who is a PH supporter says they are not going to last long. 🤪 He said they have too many hands to feed and also the Cabinet is not capable.“

Another friend, also a supporter of the PH sent this Whatsapp:



I told another person yesterday “Things are going sideways. Actually falling off the cliff” to which he replied ‘Yes, even … is trying to remind them to keep on track‘.

All the people above were or are PH sympathisers or supporters. But that view appears to be changing very quickly.

Before the new PM was ‘selected’ there was a viral message going around asking “Who else is there?” (who could be PM). Implying quite arrogantly that there was no one else.

Now just over a month after the new team has been ‘selected’ the question that is popping up is ‘Who can be the next PM?‘ People are already doubtful if this government can last.



I look at it this way. The policies that were put in place 50 years ago are not changing. We are doomed.

Along the way we have committed suicide a few more times. The Minimum Wage laws beginning in 2012 have caused unemployment among entry level workers, especially Malays. The Minimum Wage has also caused serious price inflation.

Then the killer was the GST in 2014 which also sent prices skyrocketing and killed off many businesses.

After that there was the severe cut in the availability of foreign workers which has caused another round of business closures.

Now this electricity surcharge of 20 sen per kWh is going to send prices through the roof again. The economy is going to die.



Now the World Economic Forum conmen were in town and we dont know what mischief they were up to.

There is always some mischief going around. The dunggus are always up to no good.



Lets see how long this government lasts. So 'Who can be the next PM?'

Replace ‘arrogant, incompetent’ Rafizi, Bersatu man tells PM

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan urged the prime minister to remove Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli from his post for the latter’s “arrogance and incompetence”. According to him, the government should focus on assisting the people regardless of their political leaning and not “silence” anyone. “Arrogant and incompetent. When Muhyiddin Yassin and Perikatan Nasional (PN) were in power, we looked after the welfare of all rakyat and had no intention of ‘silencing’ Pakatan Harapan. “Regardless of PN or Harapan, we helped everyone. That’s the difference between fair PN and the arrogant, incompetent Harapan-BN,” Wan Saiful wrote on Facebook today. The Tasek Gelugor MP was responding to a tweet by Pandan MP Rafizi earlier this week that he would soon “silence” PN lawmakers with a detailed explanation of the price control mechanism after his recent remark became an issue. -MKINI

