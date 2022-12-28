LOOKS LIKE PRO-MUHYIDDIN UMNO REBELS WILL BE ROUTED – UMNO TOP 2 POSTS LIKELY TO BE UNCONTESTED AT AGM, GOING BY COMMENTS FROM ‘DEMOCRAT’ ZAHID WHO SAYS HE’LL LEAVE IT TO UMNO DELEGATES TO ‘DECIDE’

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he will leave it to the delegates to decide whether the presidency and deputy presidency should be contested at the party polls.

As a democrat, Zahid said, he was of the view that it should be up to the delegates to have a say on the type of democratic system Umno should adopt.

Zahid said he had been in favour of the top two posts being contested when he was named the president in 2018, despite the fact that it was decided at the 2017 Umno general assembly that there was no need for these posts to be contested.

He said this in response to calls from within the party for both posts to be contested during a talk that was streamed online this evening.

Zahid pointed out that there were several instances when posts were uncontested.

However, he recalled that when Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Abdullah Ahmad Badawi were at the helm of the party, the presidency was contested.

Zahid also said that during Najib Razak’s presidency, there were suggestions that the post be contested but it did not happen.

“As a democrat, I leave it to the party delegates to decide,” he said.

Umno leaders have been divided on whether both positions should be contested.

Sungai Besar Umno chief Jamal Yunos and Pasir Salak Umno deputy chief Khairul Azwan Harun were reported to have said that both posts should not be contested and that Zahid should be allowed to continue serving as the party president.

Former Supreme Council member Nazri Aziz is of the view that both posts should be contested in the spirit of democracy long practiced within the party.

Yesterday, party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan was reported as saying that the party’s Supreme Council had yet to decide whether both posts should be contested in the next general assembly. FMT

Umno party polls may be brought forward, before May – Zahid

Umno’s internal party polls may be brought forward and be held way before May next year when the six-month period after the 15th general election (GE15) is up, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said. Zahid said he will leave it to the delegates to decide when is the right time for the party elections to be held. He pointed out that party polls are not held during the Umno general assembly but done simultaneously with the party’s delegates’ divisions conference. “191 divisions will simultaneously hold a conference nationwide, and hold divisional and central leadership elections. “This means there is no need to wait for a period of six months for party elections. It may be held earlier. “We must remember that March 22 or 23 is already Ramadan, then it’ll be Syawal and the month of haj,” Zahid said in a live-streamed interview on the NRChannel TV YouTube channel last night. Contest for top two positions? Zahid, who is also BN chairperson, said the Umno delegates would decide whether the presidency and deputy presidency should be contested in the party elections. Although it was decided at the 2017 Umno general assembly that the top two posts should not be contested, he said he was in favour of the positions being contested. Pointing out that there were a few instances where the posts were not contested, the deputy prime minister said among them were during Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s respective tenures when they helmed the top party position. There were suggestions that the posts should not be contested during Najib Abdul Razak’s presidency, he said, but that did not materialise. “As a democrat, I will leave it to the delegates to decide,” Zahid said in response to calls from the party members for both posts to be contested. On Monday, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan was reported as saying that the party’s supreme council has not made a decision on whether the two posts will be contested in the forthcoming coming party leadership elections. The 2022 Umno general assembly that was scheduled for Dec 21 to 24 was postponed to Jan 11 to 14 next year. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.