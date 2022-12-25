KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has called out Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng for being immature and failing to think rationally in managing the party.

In a renewed conflict with Sng after a leadership struggle occurred within PBM before GE15, Zuraida said Sng’s shallow act in exposing party secrets on media social coupled with conflicting statements have clearly spoiled the party’s image and brought concern amongst the members.

“As a democratic party, the PBM president should discuss beforehand in executing any form of decision or action.

“This includes his previous decision where he had threatened other leaders by using his authority in signing endorsement letters for the 15th general election.

“At this moment, his behaviour has shown immaturity, arrogance and failure to think rationally in managing the party,” she said in a statement here.

This is after Sng reportedly sent show-cause letters to Zuraida and several other supreme council members after they failed to show up for a supreme council meeting last week.

Sng reportedly said those failing to respond to the letter he sent would be sacked from the party.

Zuraida also revealed she has discussed with several party members and found that a majority of the grassroots disagreed with how Sng is managing the party.

She recalled how PBM was founded through the inclusion of members from her NGO with an agreement signed between top leadership that the party would be handed over to her immediately after her membership was announced.

“This was also affirmed through a motion tabled during the party’s national-level Annual General Meeting but it would seem Sng has reneged his promise and even turned his back on the majority’s wish by abusing his authority to remain in power,” she said.

Nonetheless, she said she would leave it to the Registrar of Societies to resolve the matter.

Having lost her Ampang seat, Zuraida said she will still continue in her service through the Penggerak Komuniti Negara NGO she founded in 2017 which is now in partnership with Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s Muafakat Nasional NGO.

PBM had faced a leadership struggle prior to the 15th general election with Sng initially suspending Zuraida along with party secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad, party information chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid and 12 other supreme council members.

Hizwan had earlier made statements that Zuraida had been appointed as the new PBM president, but Sng insisted that he was still the president and the only one authorised to sign the credentials for its candidates to contest in the general election.

MALAY MAIL

.