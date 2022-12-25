I HAVE NO CONFIDENCE IN ANWAR – WELL, MAHATHIR IS NOT THE ONLY ONE – BUT ‘TIN KOSONG’ HAS BEEN GIVEN THE MANDATE & HE’LL BE KICKED OUT SOON ENOUGH ONCE HE FUMBLES – AND HE & HIS MEN INCLUDING RAFIZI & SAIFUDDIN NASUTION ARE ALREADY FUMBLING & ANNOYING SUPPORTERS – ALTHOUGH STILL BETTER THAN ‘DUMBEST EVER’ MUHYIDDIN & ISMAIL SABRI REGIMES

Dr M says he lacks confidence in Anwar’s leadership

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has expressed concern over Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership, saying he is not confident in the prime minister’s ability to face the current economic downturn and help in the post-Covid-19 recovery.

In an interview with Berita Harian, Mahathir said he was worried about Anwar’s ability to come up with good strategies to bring the country out of the current economic crisis, adding that Anwar also seemed preoccupied with maintaining support in the Dewan Rakyat.

Mahathir claimed Anwar, who was his deputy from 1993 to 1998, failed to solve the country’s economic problems after becoming acting prime minister for a few months in the late 1990s.

Mahathir further claimed that, at the time, Anwar was more keen to follow the opinions of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Mahathir said these could have forced Malaysia into bankruptcy at the time.

“When I was the prime minister, I went on holiday for two months and he (Anwar) assumed responsibility as acting prime minister. But he couldn’t resolve the (then economic) problems.

“(Shortly after that), the economic crisis happened and the ringgit dropped in value. He was the finance minister at that time.

“He attempted to solve the problem of the falling ringgit by following the World Bank and IMF recommendations. I believe that would have caused us to go bankrupt and unable to execute economic policies,” he was reported as saying.

Mahathir added this prompted him to take over the finance ministry “to save the country”.

To a question on whether Mahathir simply did not want Anwar to become prime minister, the former prime minister said that was for the public to decide.

“I’m worried about his ability, whether he can lead the country during these times when we are facing various problems,” he said. FMT

Rafizi denied he advised people not to buy chicken to help combat price hikes he was quoted “by right, when the price of chicken increases, people should avoid buying chicken” My Comments : He denied saying it? This is low hanging fruit. Fast forward to minute 6:48 onwards in this video https://youtu.be/9ihuQOwJ-b8 and listen to what he said. Rafizi, explained “price elasticity.” My Comments : He is really talking through his @$$ on this one as well. First of all chicken and eggs are price controlled items.

Sec-gen of KPDNHEP Azman Mohd Yusof

max retail price Peninsular whole standard chicken

fixed at RM9.40/kg, RM10.40 per kg for super chicken.

max retail price Grade A chicken eggs set 45 sen each

Grade B (43 sen) and Grade C (41 sen) in peninsula Hello brader, how can there be price elasticity when the price is fixed by the government? Barang-barang kawalan harga got no price elasticity lah.

Rafizi said “intelligent” members of public would understand his point of view

“When explained, intelligent members of the people began to understand them better” My Comments : So what you are saying is that the bodoh “members of the people” will not understand you? Only the intelligent people will understand you? And you call yourself a people’s leader? Jadi untuk mudahkan urusan dan menjimatkan masa Rafizi Ramli, tuan-tuan yang kurang inteligen, tuan-tuan yang bodoh tak payahlah dengar apa Rafizi cakap. Tuan-tuan yang tak cukup inteligen tak akan faham apa pun. Dont waste time ok. Jangan membuang masa orang. Bodoh! – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

