‘99% PROBABILITY’ MELAKA CM SULAIMAN WILL BE REPLACED FROM JAN 3 – AMID TALK HE HAS ALREADY CLEARED OUT HIS OFFICE LAST WEEK – ‘THE POLITICAL HEADWIND WAS TOO STRONG FOR HIM TO DODGE’

Melaka CM gives ambiguous reply over if he will be replaced in January

MELAKA: Melaka Chief Minister gave a vague reply to fresh speculation that suggests he will not helm the state administration from Jan 3, next year.

In response to a message by The Star sent to him on Sunday (Dec 25), Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said that many aspired to get to post and that they were constantly thinking of ways on how to get it.

He was replying to query about a report that came out in a local Chinese newspaper on the possibility of a new Chief Minister being sworn in on Jan 3, 2023.

The report also mentioned that Barisan Nasional leaders from the Federal have given the blessings for Sulaiman to be replaced.

It was also reported that three present Melaka excos from Barisan Nasional would be also axed.

However, the article that was published on Dec 23 said that none of the four DAP lawmakers under the current unity state government would be appointed as excos if the new state government line-up succeeds.

Five former Opposition assemblymen were now part of the unity component of the Barisan-led Melaka government.

The five are Low Chee Leong (DAP-Kota Laksamana), Alex Seah (DAP-Kesidang), Kerk Chee Yee (DAP-Ayer Keroh), Leng Chau Yen (DAP-Bandar Hilir) and Adly Zahari (Amanah-Bukit Katil).

Adly has been recently appointed as Deputy Defence Minister.

Speculation was also rife that Sulaiman had removed his belongings from his office last week.

Checks with several Barisan leaders in the state also pointed towards Melaka having a new Chief Minister next year.

The leaders who requested anonymity said almost 99% probability that Sulaiman would be replaced.

One of the leaders when contacted said that the state was going to miss an effective and humble Chief Minister.

“We can only pray for him, he has done the best for the state and is liked by many but the political headwind was probably too strong for him to dodge,” the leader said.

Sulaiman had survived two attempts to oust him since last year but his administration collapsed on Oct 4, 2021, after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the Barisan Nasional /Perikatan Nasional-led state government, then.

This led to a state election being held in Nov 2021 when Barisan secured a thumping victory where Sulaiman was sworn in as the Chief Minister, once again.

Another speculation emerged in July of this year on an attempt to ouster Sulaiman by tabling a no-confidence vote against the Chief Minister during the state legislative assembly proceedings.

However, it didn’t materialise and the speculation was later rubbished as mere rumours.

