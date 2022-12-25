Zahid wishes Merry Christmas to all Malaysian Christians

PETALING JAYA: While sending his Christmas wishes, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also hopes Malaysians will be able to get through the current floods and Batang Kali tragedy together.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, wished all Malaysians, especially those from the Christian community, a Merry Christmas, on behalf of his ministries as well.

“May everybody receive happiness and enjoy this time with your family and friends.

“At the same time, I also urge everyone, as Malaysians, to take some time to reflect on recent developments, such as the Batang Kali tragedy and floods on the east coast.

“May we get through these tough times together in peace and harmony.

“Indeed, it is a test of our love and sincerity towards each other,” he said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Dec 24).

Meanwhile, former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also sent his Christmas greetings to Malaysians from the Christian faith, regardless if they were in or out of the country.

“Even though Christmas is a day of joy, let’s not forget the others who are facing calamities like floods.

“May this Christmas celebration keep the spirit of the Malaysian Family alive and strengthen national integration in our beloved country,” he said in a Facebook post. ANN