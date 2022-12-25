ZAHID SETS THE TONE OF CHANGE – WITH MERRY CHRISTMAS WISHES – ‘IT IS A TEST OF OUR LOVE & SINCERITY TOWARDS EACH OTHER’ – BUT TOGETHER WITH ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR GETS A WELL-DESERVED HAMMERING FOR ‘INSULTING’ INDIANS – BY PICKING INFAMOUS NGO CHIEF RAMESH RAO TO TAKE CHARGE OF INDIAN AFFAIRS – ‘IT IS ANWAR WHO SHOULD BE LOOKING INTO THE PLIGHT OF THE INDIANS & OTHERS, CERTAINLY NOT LEADERS WHO HAVE NO RECORD OF ASSISTING THE COMMUNITY’
Zahid wishes Merry Christmas to all Malaysian Christians
PETALING JAYA: While sending his Christmas wishes, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also hopes Malaysians will be able to get through the current floods and Batang Kali tragedy together.
Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, wished all Malaysians, especially those from the Christian community, a Merry Christmas, on behalf of his ministries as well.
“May everybody receive happiness and enjoy this time with your family and friends.
“At the same time, I also urge everyone, as Malaysians, to take some time to reflect on recent developments, such as the Batang Kali tragedy and floods on the east coast.
“Indeed, it is a test of our love and sincerity towards each other,” he said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Dec 24).
Meanwhile, former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also sent his Christmas greetings to Malaysians from the Christian faith, regardless if they were in or out of the country.
“Even though Christmas is a day of joy, let’s not forget the others who are facing calamities like floods.
“May this Christmas celebration keep the spirit of the Malaysian Family alive and strengthen national integration in our beloved country,” he said in a Facebook post. ANN
Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P Ramasamy has called out Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over the recent appointment of an infamous pro-BN NGO leader, Ramesh Rao, as his special officer in charge of Indian affairs.
Ramasamy, in a statement, did not mention Ramesh by name but instead referred to him as an “NGO leader” whom he claimed to be unfit to hold the position.
“I am not sure whether such an appointment is something complimentary or an insult to Indians in the country.
“When BN as a whole could not resolve major problems affecting the Indian community, how could the appointment of one controversial NGO leader going to change the fortunes of the community that has sacrificed so much for nation-building?” asked Ramasamy.
“Zahid himself said that he would blame the NGO leader if (the latter) fails to take up Indian matters.
“So it’s obvious that Zahid is fully aware of the capacity of this person as to what he can do and not,” he said.
Further, Ramasamy also questioned Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for allowing Zahid to appoint Ramesh, despite Indian affairs not being a portfolio under his Rural and Regional Development Ministry.
“It is Anwar who should be looking into the plight of the Indians and others, certainly not leaders who have no record of assisting the community,” he added.
Ramesh gained notoriety during the Najib Abdul Razak administration when his Pertubuhan Minda dan Sosial Prihatin (PMSP) NGO was among the various groups that would regularly lodge police reports against government critics.
One notable incident was when he organised a press conference for private investigator P Balasubramaniam’s widow, A Santamil Selvi to apologise to Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor. MKINI
