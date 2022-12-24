ALL WAITING TO LAUGH OUT LOUD AT UMNO’S SACKED JOKER WARLORD ANNUAR MUSA – WHICH OF ‘THREE SUITORS’ WILL HE CHOOSE THAT IS ‘A PARTY THAT UNITES MUSLIMS, IS HONEST & DOES NOT ABUSE POWER’ – MUST BE ENTITY FROM OUTER SPACE, SINCE NO SUCH PARTY EXISTS HERE IN MALAYSIA!

Annuar Musa says won’t form new party, will choose from three ‘suitors’ instead

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Annuar Musa says he will not be forming a new party but instead will join one of the three parties that have approached him.

The former Ketereh MP was among three division leaders sacked by Umno recently.

Annuar, who is Muafakat Nasional (MN) president, said he will not set up a new party as that would create greater division among the people, especially the Malays, reported Sinar Harian.

According to him, his choice would be a party that unites Muslims, is honest and does not abuse power.

“There is no denying the possibility that I will join one of the political parties that understands my struggle.

“It is certain that the party can be an umbrella for the people and not marginalise the rights of non-Muslims,” he told reporters after delivering donations to flood victims in Kampung Sri Kulim, Melor.

However, he said, for now he wants to focus on making MN a credible, authoritative and respected non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Annuar also informed that he will re-evaluate his stance if he starts to be active in politics again.

He then reiterated that MN is not a political party and does not plan to register as a party but to continue its welfare programmes.

He added that MN’s mission is to promote consensus among political parties and has so far received more than 30,000 membership applications.

“We will open associate memberships to all NGOs to join forces in welfare programmes and humanitarian missions,” he said. ANN

