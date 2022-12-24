KUALA LUMPUR — Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng has reportedly said that he will soon make a decision on whether to sack Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and several other party members who were suspended before the 15th general election (GE15).

Utusan Malaysia today quoted Sng as saying that he had sent show-cause letters to Zuraida and several other supreme council members after they failed to show up for a supreme council meeting last week.

“If they fail to respond to the letter I sent in writing within this week, they will be sacked from the party.

“If they answer it before the deadline, I have instructed the disciplinary committee to resolve their membership status,” he reportedly said.

Zuraida and the others were reportedly sent their show cause letters last Monday, and were given seven days to reply.

This comes after a leadership struggle occurred within PBM before GE15, with Sng suspending Zuraida along with party secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad, party information chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid and 12 other supreme council members.

Hizwan had earlier made statements that Zuraida had been appointed as the new PBM president.

However, Sng insisted that he was still the president and the only one authorised to sign the credentials for its candidates to contest in the general election.

The 12 supreme council members named were Muniraa Abu Bakar, Datuk Chua Lian Chye, Haniza Mohamad Taha, Dr Daroyah Alwi, Rahimah Majid, Dr Sathiskumar Govindaraju, Muhammad Saiful Bahari Sahari, Na’im Brundage, Abdul Aziz Abdul Kadir, Zakaria Abdul Rahim, Datuk Roger Tan Seng Huat and Albakri Salim.

Sng reportedly said that he had re-established the membership of Muniraa and Chua during the party supreme council meeting last week.

