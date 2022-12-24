A TIME BOMB ‘HIDDEN DEEP IN THE MINDS OF THE ANTI-DAP MALAYS & THE ANTI-UMNO CHINESE’? – FOR HOW LONG INTO 2023 WILL THE ANWAR-ZAHID ‘BROMANCE’ CONTINUE? – ‘IN PENANG, THE CHINESE DECIDE THE WINNER… BUT IN OTHER STATES, IT IS WHAT MALAYS THINK THAT DO & ON THIS SCORE, PN HAS THE EDGE’?

In Penang, the Chinese decide the winner. In the other states, it is the Malays who do, even for Selangor to a certain extent. So what the Chinese think do not matter. It is what the Malays think that do. And on this score, Perikatan Nasional has the edge.

Next year, Malaysia is going to see six state elections. Perikatan Nasional will most likely continue the arrangement they had for the 15th general election last month. What is the Anwar-Zahid coalition government going to do, though?

Are Anwar Ibrahim and Zahid Hamidi going to play the same sleight of hand and pretend that Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional are enemies with the “No Anwar, No DAP” war-cry? Or are they going to admit that a pact between Anwar and Zahid definitely exists?

As they say, fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me. So, can Anwar and Zahid take Malaysians for a ride a second time?

If Anwar and Zahid face the state elections as a coalition or electoral pact, rather than as enemies, how will the seats be distributed? This time it cannot be a three- or four-corner contest. It has to be a straight fight between Perikatan and Pakatan-Barisan.

While it is easier for PAS and Bersatu to divide the seats, for Umno, PKR, DAP and Amanah, it is not so straightforward. There are going to be many overlapping seats with two parties or more claiming the same seats.

Many Malays are not happy being sold out to DAP. And many Chinese are similarly not happy being sold out to Umno. After 58 years being told that DAP is the enemy of the Malays and Islam, and that Umno is a racist party and the enemy of the Chinese, it is not easy to merely kiss and make up and everything is buried and forgotten.

No one knows yet what is hidden deep in the minds of the anti-DAP Malays and the anti-Umno Chinese. So far, the Umno Malays and DAP Chinese are giving an appearance they have accepted that the 58-year war between the Chinese DAP and Malay Umno is over. But even China and Taiwan cannot reconcile. Can Umno and DAP?

In Penang, the Chinese decide the winner. In the other states, it is the Malays who do, even for Selangor to a certain extent. So what the Chinese think do not matter. It is what the Malays think that do. And on this score, Perikatan Nasional has the edge. –

