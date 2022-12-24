He said that Ramesh is now responsible for approaching and engaging with members of the Indian community.

“I would like to announce the appointment of a special officer for the Indian community nationwide, Ramesh Rao.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a supporter of PKR, DAP, or any other party for that matter. We must treat all races in this country well,” he said during a unity government luncheon at Sree Maha Kaliamman Temple here today.

Referring to Ramesh as his “younger brother”, Zahid joked that if Indian grouses go unheard, then it is not the fault of the current government.

“If no help is forthcoming, don’t blame the prime minister or his deputies; blame Ramesh Rao,” he said.

An ardent BN supporter, Ramesh Rao is the current Sree Maha Kaliamman Temple adviser as well as Pertubuhan Minda dan Sosial Prihatin president.

He courted controversy earlier this year, after Bukit Aman summoned him over a tweet referencing the judge in former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1MDB-linked SRC International corruption case. MM

BN trouble shooter Ramesh Rao Krishnan Naidu, who is he?

The name Ramesh Rao Krishnan Naidu would not be new to anyone who follows the Malaysian political landsacape. The 46 year old Perakian seems to be in support of Barisan Nasional (BN) and the leadership of Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Najib Razak. The question here is, to what extend does he help BN and Najib? Does this guy Ramesh Rao who obtained his Dato Seri title somewhere in mid 2015 really talks with facts and figures? He came to the lime light after the police report against Sarawak Report blog and mercenary writer Claire Rewcastle Brown over her articles on 1MDB which implicated Najib. Other than lodging a police report against the blog and Claire, he also handed a video and an email to the police to back the allegation against Claire. The video featured Lester Melayani, a former editor of Sarawak Report claiming the articles were fabricated to damage 1MDB, Najib and his family especially Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor. Lester claimed all these articles were written by Claire. Ramesh leads an obscure NGO named Pertubuhan Minda dan Sosial Prihatin (PMSP). Based on the NGO’s media invitation track record, it has a penchant of making police reports and submitting memorandums, with a particular interest in the opposition. On Jan 6, 2015, PMSP called for a royal commission of inquiry into logging in Kelantan, claiming that PAS leaders had accumulated extraordinary wealth overseas. On March 17, PMSP accused DAP’s Seputeh MP Teresa Kok of being responsible for the death of a DAP member. On April 8, PMSP claimed it possessed evidence that DAP’s struggle was similar to the Islamic State. On May 22, PMSP took to the DAP headquarters to submit a memorandum asking DAP not to abolish bumiputera special privileges and the Malay rulers. On May 26, PMSP lodged a police report against PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli over the collection of donation for the watchdog NGO National Oversight and Whistleblowers. On June 17, it submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Department thanking the prime minister for helping Chinese businesses, which it said disapproved opposition claims that Chinese were neglected. In February 2014, there were efforts to lobby Ramesh Rao to become a senator and replace P Waythamoorthy as a deputy minister but it did not materialise. And many more countless police reports and memorandum submission to various government agencies which did not show any sign of implications. Ramesh will always claim he has evidence for so many issues but have not shown any to the media journalists. The self proclaimed Intellingence Officer has never served in any enforcement or unifom units. There were also some media reports claiming him as a lawyer. It was only proven that one of his comrades who was also the vice president of his NGO known as Zakwan Hafiz is an ex-police officer with his last rank as an Assistant Superitendant of Police. But now Zakwan could be no where to be seen around Ramesh and the latter has a new comrade known as Safiq Abdullah who has a shaddy background which will be revealed in an upcoming article. Coming back to Ramesh Rao, he even admitted of being a bankrupt to media on July 23, 2015.

So the question now is, how is he getting funds for all these? Those selected media journalist who attends his press conference will be paid between RM 100 to RM 500 (journalists should be honest to this and stick to journalism ethics). How he gets the money? What does Ramesh Rao do for living? He has a fleet of luxury cars (of course not under his name). How he maintains all these? who is behind him? There will be more about this political activist who does things for free (that is what he claims) from time to time. Najib and his cabinet ministers should realiase his misdeeds and should stay away from him to avoid more embarassment. – http://tongkatalidouble.blogspot.com/2017/06/bn-trouble-shooter-ramesh-rao-krishnan.html MALAY MAIL / http://tongkatalidouble.blogspot.com/2017/06/bn-trouble-shooter-ramesh-rao-krishnan.html

