Currently, he said the MA63 technical committee is examining and finalising a number of matters including the delegation of authority to agencies such as the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.
“They need to be tabled and approved in the Parliament,” he told reporters after distributing Christmas cookies here today.
On December 5, Anwar said that Fadillah, would focus on Sabah and Sarawak affairs, especially on matters related to MA63.
He will also play a role in ensuring that the economic gap between the people in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak, will be reduced through various measures to be taken to address the issue.
— Bernama
