WHAT! SPEND RM26K ON LUXURY BAG? – BETTER TO BUY GOLD, SAYS KELANTAN MB’S WIFE! – FAMILY & OFFICE OF KELANTAN MB CRY FOUL OVER ‘SLANDER’ – ‘THE FACT IS THE BAG IS ONLY WORTH ABOUT RM300 & NOT RM26,000 AS CLAIMED’ – ERR, SO MB’S WIFE WAS CARRYING A FAKE?!!

The daughter of Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yaakob has denied that her mother carried a luxury handbag when welcoming the prime minister to the state recently.

Taking to Facebook, Azma Ahmad also lambasted those who slandered her mother, Siti Zubaidah Ab Hamid over the matter.

“The bag was in fact our (hers and her siblings) gift to mother for Family Day 2022.

“They (critics) have no other ammo, but to slander over this. Mum said rather than spending RM26,000 on a bag, better buy gold,” she wrote.

She was responding to claims on social media that Zubaidah was carrying a Dior lambskin bag costing RM26,500.

The claim was made based on a photo of Zubaidah accompanying her husband Ahmad Yaakob to welcome Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at the airport recently, when the latter visited the state to check on the flood situation.

Earlier, the Kelantan Menteri Besar Office’s Communications Office also denied the claims, calling it an attempt to tarnish the image and personality of the state administration.

“The latest slander is an attempt to spoil the reputation of the Kelantan MB through slander about his wife’s ‘luxury handbag’, without any basis whatsoever.

“The fact is the bag is only worth about RM300 and not RM26,000 as claimed,” said the department on Facebook.

It further lambasted attempts to “assassinate the character” of the state leadership when it is trying hard to manage the flood situation.