Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has described the formation of the government post-GE15 as “God’s will”.

Taking note of the various negative perceptions hurled at him and BN during the elections, Zahid said the small number of seats BN won was just enough to form the federal government with Pakatan Harapan.

“Without being arrogant or proud… but we decided that without this 30 (seats won by BN), the 82 (seats won by Pakatan Harapan) would not be enough to form a government.

“We see it as God deciding that the 82 (Harapan seats) plus the 30 (BN seats) was enough 112 (seats) for us to form a government.

“This is also with the cooperation of other parties and friends from Sabah and Sarawak. When voting in the Dewan (Rakyat) we had 148 (seats), which gave us a two-thirds majority,” he said during his speech at a luncheon to celebrate the formation of the unity government in Shah Alam today.

