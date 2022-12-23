‘NOW & FOREVER’ HISHAM, ONE OF THE ANTI-ZAHID RINGLEADERS, SAYS TO STAY IN UMNO – AMID TALK UMNO REBELS REGROUPING FOR ANOTHER BID TO TOPPLE ZAHID – BUT IT LOOKS LIKE HISHAM, WITH HIS LACKLUSTRE RECORD, MAY HAVE HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD – HE’S ‘NOT GOING ANYWHERE’ EVEN THOUGH HE MAY START POKING FIRE

PETALING JAYA: I will remain with Umno forever, says Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

“For me it is simple…I am always (with) Umno…in the past, at present and forever.

“I am not going anywhere,” the Sembrong MP said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

The Barisan Nasional treasurer said his political journey has been a tough one, adding that the way forward too, will not be easy.

“Barisan Nasional lost terribly in the 15th General Election (GE15). It only won 30 seats,” he said, adding that the result must serve as a wake-up call especially to those in Umno and Barisan.

He said corrective steps must be taken for the party.

“There is a lot of work to do if we want to restore the confidence of the people. We cannot afford a misstep anymore,” he added.

As he is not as busy as before, the former defence minister said he would spend the time at hand to rejuvenate the party.

He also advised party grassroots to close ranks for the sake of the party’s future.

On Nov 21, Hishammuddin said he was willing to be sacked from Umno for rejecting cooperation with Pakatan Harapan.

Hishammuddin said that he also rejects supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the candidate for the next prime minister.

“As I have mentioned previously, I will reject cooperation with Pakatan. I am even willing to be sacked from the party and will not change my stance,” said Hishammuddin.

“No Anwar, No DAP, if any parties feel that action can be taken against me for my stance, please do so,” added the former Umno vice-president in his post on his official account. ANN