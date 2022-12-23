‘NOW & FOREVER’ HISHAM, ONE OF THE ANTI-ZAHID RINGLEADERS, SAYS TO STAY IN UMNO – AMID TALK UMNO REBELS REGROUPING FOR ANOTHER BID TO TOPPLE ZAHID – BUT IT LOOKS LIKE HISHAM, WITH HIS LACKLUSTRE RECORD, MAY HAVE HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD – HE’S ‘NOT GOING ANYWHERE’ EVEN THOUGH HE MAY START POKING FIRE
I will remain with Umno now and forever, says Hishammuddin
PETALING JAYA: I will remain with Umno forever, says Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.
“For me it is simple…I am always (with) Umno…in the past, at present and forever.
“I am not going anywhere,” the Sembrong MP said in a video posted on his Facebook page.
The Barisan Nasional treasurer said his political journey has been a tough one, adding that the way forward too, will not be easy.
“Barisan Nasional lost terribly in the 15th General Election (GE15). It only won 30 seats,” he said, adding that the result must serve as a wake-up call especially to those in Umno and Barisan.
He said corrective steps must be taken for the party.
“There is a lot of work to do if we want to restore the confidence of the people. We cannot afford a misstep anymore,” he added.
As he is not as busy as before, the former defence minister said he would spend the time at hand to rejuvenate the party.
He also advised party grassroots to close ranks for the sake of the party’s future.
On Nov 21, Hishammuddin said he was willing to be sacked from Umno for rejecting cooperation with Pakatan Harapan.
Hishammuddin said that he also rejects supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the candidate for the next prime minister.
“As I have mentioned previously, I will reject cooperation with Pakatan. I am even willing to be sacked from the party and will not change my stance,” said Hishammuddin.
“No Anwar, No DAP, if any parties feel that action can be taken against me for my stance, please do so,” added the former Umno vice-president in his post on his official account. ANN
Hishammuddin sees tough road ahead for Umno
UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) have no room to take it easy any longer following its heavy losses in the recent general election, Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein said.
The former Umno vice-president said the party needs to buck up and remain united to regain the people’s confidence.
“The results should be a wake-up call for BN and Umno members. We need to work on reclaiming public support for the longevity of the party.
“We cannot allow any more missteps. The road in the future will not be easy,” he said in a video released on his social media platforms.
As for his political future, Hishammuddin said he remains an Umno loyalist despite speculation claiming otherwise.
In the general election, BN won only 30 seats despite going to the polls confident that it could form the new government. Of the 30 seats, 27 were won by Umno.
However, BN formed an alliance with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to be in the ruling government, which also saw Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi becoming deputy prime minister.
Hishammuddin, who had been a senior minister in both the Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri Yaakob administrations, was not appointed to Anwar Ibrahim’s cabinet.
Immediately after the general election, Hishammuddin had rejected working with PH, saying that he would rather be sacked by Umno. He later changed his stand.
Umno’s general assembly will be held from January 11 to 14. TMI
ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
