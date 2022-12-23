TIN KOSONG’S HEIGHT OF HYPOCRISY – AS ANWAR TRIES TO PLAY ‘GOODY GOODY’ BY ASKING THE PEOPLE TO SAVE MONEY & NOT TO SEND HIM ANYMORE BATIK SHIRTS – HE QUIETLY SPLURGES THEIR MONEY BY APPOINTING GE15 ‘GIANT-LOSER’ SHAMSUL ISKANDAR AS PM’S SENIOR POLITICAL SECRETARY – SO MUCH FOR ‘NO MORE POLITICAL APPOINTEES’!
Shamsul Iskandar appointed as PM’s senior political secretary
KUALA LUMPUR: Former PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin (pic) has been appointed as Senior Political Secretary to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
In a post on Facebook, Anwar said the taking of the oath of office and secrecy was held in Putrajaya on Friday (Dec 23), which was also attended by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.
Also taking their oath of office as political secretaries were former Alor Setar Member of Parliament Chan Ming Kai and Ahmad Farhan Fauzi.
“May they be able to perform the duties entrusted to them well and with utmost humility,” Anwar said.
Save money by not giving me any more batik shirts, says Anwar
PUTRAJAYA: In another call for no wastage by ministries and government agencies, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked not to be given gifts such as batik shirts when he attends events.
“I want this practice to stop. If batik attire needs to be given, give it to lower-ranking staff members instead.
“Please do not give it to me, the minister or the secretary-general,” said the Prime Minister when launching the National Hawkers and Petty Traders Conference here on Thursday (Dec 22).
He said that some might see declining the gift of a batik shirt as a small matter but small savings like this could cumulatively have a big impact.
He also reminded ministries to ensure that programmes organised could be experienced and enjoyed by the people.
He said events for farmers should be held at agricultural areas and in markets or the suburbs for traders so the programmes can reach the people.
He also commended plans by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick to hold the same programme in Sabah next year.
Agencies that were meant to facilitate small and medium enterprises must also do their part, to focus and prioritise the needs of small businesses, which have made a significant contribution to the economy, he said.
“I am concerned over claims that it is hard for them to obtain capital to start a business and to obtain the local council’s green light and licence to do business.
“This also needs to stop. Those given the responsibility to help must do so,” Anwar said.
He also said activities by so-called “agents” to obtain licenses for Ramadan bazaars and night markets must also stop as they are making it difficult for petty traders to earn a living.
ANN
