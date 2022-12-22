ALREADY THE AIR IN PARLIAMENT IS FRESHER – WITH MOST OF THE ‘SHERATON 11’ KICKED OUT, HOPEFULLY FOR GOOD – ‘ZERO NEW TEMPLATE’ HAMZAH & ‘FAKE HOLINESS’ HADI CAN DO THEIR WORST – BUT SO LONG AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR DOESN’T GET SUCKED INTO THEIR TRAPS OF EVIL – SO LONG AS HE STAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER PAKATAN’S PROMISES, HIS GOVT & MALAYSIA WILL BE STRONG – ‘FULL-BLOWN HOMO’ OR NOT, WHO CARES!

Why do I say so? The “stench” is less because several of the major players in the Sheraton Move of 2020 were defeated in GE15 and thank God, their ugly, treacherous faces are no longer seen in the august chambers.

They deserved what they get for becoming turncoats and betraying the electorate, causing the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in the process. Oh yeah, now the voters can tell them right in their faces with glee that “we are the bosses, not you”.

I understand the election is over and we should move on and focus on resolving the pressing issues in front of us. Yes, this is what most of us, the non-politicians, want.

Common sense will also tell us that we need to help the new government function effectively without unnecessary problems and distractions.

But politicians being politicians, those in the opposition, in particular, are still at it doing what they know best – that is, finding fault with government leaders at every given opportunity.

The shouting match in Parliament on Dec 19 is proof that all is not well yet on the political front. It’s obvious that some Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders are still unable to accept that they were beaten by Harapan and Anwar Ibrahim for the top job in Putrajaya.

Restless PN leaders and their acolytes will not make life easy for the Anwar administration. It’s no surprise if that includes plotting and scheming to bring down Anwar’s unity government.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang

Many of us would have viewed the viral video of PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang declaring that PN has to “jatuhkan kerajaan”. Apparently, the politician who goes around robed as a pious Islamic cleric and portraying himself as a messenger of Allah is up to no good.

I’m not sure which God will ask followers to do evil by overthrowing a government in between electoral terms. Or has God’s holy name been used in vain by earthly creatures with bad intentions?

Hadi aside, we have also heard murmurs of plots and schemes being hatched to bring down Anwar by fair-weather friends within his fragile alliance.

I have no reasons to discard such rumours as totally untrue, knowing very well what some of our politicians are really most adept at. Indeed, some are specialists in politicking, scheming and treachery.

So, I’m not actually re-opening old wounds by bringing up this episode of the ouster of some of the dreaded Sheraton traitors by voters in GE15.

Greed for wealth and power

Let this article serve as a reminder to self-serving politicians that karma will eventually return to haunt those involved in the betrayal and treachery of the people’s mandate.

In the months before GE15, I have consistently stated in this column that the top priority of voters should be to ensure that all the Sheraton traitors are sent packing at the coming polls.

In my book, they will remain the most despicable bunch of self-serving evil men and women whose only motive is to satisfy their greed for wealth and power.

Although Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and his treacherous cohorts in the party featured prominently in the Sheraton putsch, I was more furious with the original ex-PKR 11 led by Azmin Ali.

(Former MP Baru Bian from Sarawak is included in the original list although he made a U-turn later. He is one of the Sarawak trio whom I have lost respect for due to their treachery.)

Up to Nov 18, the eve of polling day, I posted this final reminder on social media.

FINAL REMINDER: I’ve never been this furious with politicians than with this bunch of pengkhianat. Tomorrow, I want to see these 11 ex-PKR traitors, including three from Sarawak, voted out. Teach them a lesson they will never forget. I have not forgotten nor will I forgive their heinous treachery – the act of wicked and evil men and women, who deserve to burn eternally in the fires of Hell!

I made no apology for my language. This is what I think of them and this is how I hope they will be punished.

Within the next 24 hours, on Nov 19 night, it was clear that karma has returned to haunt seven of them. Azmin Ali (Gombak), Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang), Kamaruddin Jaafar (Bandar Tun Razak), Baru Bian (Lawas), Mohd Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat) and Mohd Rashid Hasnon (Nibong Tebal) were all defeated in GE15. Edmund Santhera (Segamat) wisely did not defend his seat.

Azmin, who had earlier taunted his former mentor, Anwar Ibrahim, to be a “jantan” and contest in Gombak, was soundly thrashed by his protégé, Amirudin Shari, the Selangor menteri besar. This should shut the unrepentant traitor’s foul trap for a while.

Former Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin

Azmin’s former BFF, Zuraida, who left Bersatu for a new party, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) last July, made a humiliating exit by losing her deposit in Ampang. Her roadside antics was a total train wreck.

To the four MPs who won, Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo), Ali Biju (Saratok) and Jonathan Yasin (Ranau), just let me say this: You know what you did last summer.

Enjoy your time among the backbenchers this term. Now that you are no longer ministers, please don’t ponteng like naughty schoolboys and shirk from your responsibilities as MPs. You are still paid to do a job. So, earn your keeps, like everybody else!

When an MP friend invited me to attend Parliament last Monday, I couldn’t make it due to a prior engagement. But I will surely attend the February session and look forward to it.

The air in the august House will certainly be less foul after several of the dirty eleven were sent packing in GE15. I have to say this (with a smirk on my face) in conclusion – Good riddance to bad rubbish!

MKINI

.