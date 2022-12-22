MEDIA GESTAPO? – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY DENIES CALLING PEOPLE TO TELL THEM THEY ARE WANTED BY THE POLICE – BUT SOME OF THE ‘VICTIMS’ SAY THE CALLERS KNEW THEIR NAMES – HOPEFULLY, ‘CRAZED-OUT & FOOLISH’ ANWARISTAS ARE NOT ABUSING POWER BY RIDING ON THE MINISTRY TO INTIMIDATE CRITICS OF ‘TIN KOSONG’

QuickCheck: Did a ministry make calls to tell the public they are wanted by cops?

RECENTLY, claims have surfaced that the Communications and Digital Ministry was involved in making phone calls to members of the public to inform them that they were wanted by the police. Is this true?

Verdict:

FALSE

In a statement on Tuesday (Dec 20), the ministry said the phone calls were fraudulent and advised the public to be wary of them.

“Be cautious of phone calls claiming to be from the Communications and Digital Ministry saying that you are wanted by the police for committing crimes.

“Always verify the authenticity of the call before divulging any of your personal details,” it said.

It also advised the public to report such cases to the CCID scam response centre at 03-2610 1559, 03-2610 1599 or 997 within 24 hours if they fell victim to such scams.

Ministry denies calling members of public claiming they are wanted by cops