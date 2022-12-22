More than 60 flood victims in Kelantan reportedly have resorted to boiling flood waters for drinking as clean water supply was totally crippled in the state located in the east-cost of Peninsular Malaysia. Even then, the definition of clean water in the village is an interesting subject. The state has been under the PAS Islamic party’s rule almost uninterrupted since 1959.

Since independence in 1957, Kelantan has been so underdeveloped and poor that the majority of its people have no access to running water and have only intermittent power supply. When PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) joined a political coup in Feb 2020 to snatch power and formed the backdoor government Perikatan Nasional, the Kelantanese thought their nightmare would end.

However, when PAS deputy president – Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man – was promoted as Minister of Environment and Water, he stunningly said the “Malay-Muslim” government still needed a mind-boggling 40 years to end the agony of brown water coming from the pipes. Meaning Kelantanese would have to depend on water from the hills for another 40 years before any clean water supply is available.

While the number of flood evacuees in Kelantan jumped to more than 30,000 on Wednesday (Dec 21), another state under PAS government – Terengganu – saw evacuees skyrocket to more than 40,000. Unlike poor Kelantan, the state of Terengganu is richer thanks to annual oil royalty. But Terengganu, which has fallen to PAS since the 2018 General Election, might be on the slope to a deplorable state.

Fresh from winning the Terengganu in last month’s 15th General Election, its Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) has quietly and happily gone abroad for a holiday, leaving the people to fend for themselves. The chief minister – Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar – is currently in Auckland, New Zealand, honeymooning with wife Tuan Faizan Tuan Ab Rahman. Both had left the country on Dec 11 – ten days ago.

After social media were flooded with criticism over the MIA chief minister, the Islamist party finally admits that their leader is indeed in New Zealand. Initially, PAS officials tried to spin and twist that he was “somewhere around”. The lame excuse that “everything is under control” didn’t work, forcing Mr Samsuri to fly back home today (Dec 21) as the flood situation continues to worsen.

The best part was the revelation that the chief minister has the cheek to ask people to donate to flood victims while he was away in Kiwi enjoying himself. PAS was also mocked and ridiculed as a “munafiq (hypocrite)” when the Islamist party had previously condemned the 15th General Election being held during monsoon season, only to see their own leaders went away for holidays.

Despite dubious claims by PAS top leadership that Terengganu flood management was unaffected by the chief minister’s absence, tonnes of video clips have gone viral showing the state turned into an ocean as if it has been hit by a tsunami. There were submerging cars and even houses were washed away by the flood, not to mention damaged property, valuables and crops.

As clueless and incompetent Kelantan and Terengganu state governments run around like a headless chicken, the Selangor government under Pakatan Harapan has contributed RM500,000 each to them. Newly crowned 10th Prime Minister – Anwar Ibrahim – has today rushed to Kelantan and promptly announced the allocation of RM50 million each in aid to both states.

The “wang ehsan” (goodwill payments) comprises RM1,000 each for each household evacuated to relief centres and RM10,000 for each family who lost a loved one due to the flood. So far, 5 people have died. The flood has also affected the states of Pahang, Johor and Perak even though the impact is not as serious as Kelantan and Terengganu.

PM Anwar has proactively deployed deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi yesterday to visit the flood-plagued state of Kelantan and Terengganu. As a result, the army has started mobilizing dozens of military trucks of various types, along with assault boats and water equipment as well as personnel to despatch food supplies and evacuation of flood victims.

The burning question is this – why can’t PAS leaders like Samsuri, who knew that the annual monsoon season strikes without fail at such time, could not plan his holiday after the flooding is over? Perhaps he thought the dumb and gullible Malays in Kelantan and Terengganu will vote for PAS anyway, so it won’t matter even if they know he cares more about honeymoon than the people.

After all, for the first time in history, PAS has swept all eight parliamentary seats in Terengganu in the 15th national election. The PAS logo’s “green wave” that saw both states in the east-coast fallen completely under the rule of the extremist Islamist party has most likely emboldened PAS leaders to ignore the flash flood’s “brown wave” that is washing away the people’s property and belonging.

To divert attention from his own party’s incompetency, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has unleashed yet another round of racist and religious extremist attack on ethnic Chinese today. Still unable to accept the reality that he has been defeated in the recent election, power-crazy Hadi is blaming Malay poor turnout as the reason why he cannot return as Special Envoy to the Middle East with ministerial rank.

He must have gone incredibly crazy thinking about power when he blames Malay-Muslims who would rather go to Mecca to perform “hajj” than stay home to vote for PAS. He appears still very mad and furious that Perikatan Nasional has failed to form a government. PAS and Bersatu led by former backdoor PM Muhyiddin Yassin have only won 74 parliamentary seats in the 222-seat Parliament.

Worse, instead of helping flood victims in PAS-administered states, Hadi has expressed his displeasure over Chinese community’s extraordinary commitment and effort in voting for the Democratic Action Party (DAP), which contributes valuable parliamentary seats to Anwar-led Pakatan Harapan coalition. He is trying to put the non-Malays and Malays at loggerheads by stirring up racial and religion sentiments.

Instead of inventing fake Islam teachings that voting is a bigger responsibility for Muslims than performing the “hajj or umrah” in the holy land of Mecca, the snake oil salesman should explain why Chief Minister Samsuri’s holiday in the land of “kafir (infidel)” is a bigger responsibility than taking care of Muslims in Kelantan and Terengganu during flash floods.

Even then, Hadi’s whining and bitching were nothing but lies because the hajj season this year was in July, some 4 months before the general election. This means Malays who wanted to vote for PAS had already done so, therefore he should stop flogging a dead horse in his quest to find excuses why his Perikatan Nasional fails to return to power again.

At the very least, Hadi could make the Kelantan villagers feel better by explaining that the water supply before the current floods were actually not much different from the brownish flood waters they were forced to boil for drinking. If PAS hates DAP and non-Malay so much, they should ban their leaders from honeymooning in New Zealand or reject donations that might be tainted with money taxed from Chinese.