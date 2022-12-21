PERAK LEADS THE WAY AGAIN THANKS TO SULTAN NAZRIN – PAKATAN-BN NOW FORM ‘CONSULTATIVE COMMITTEE’ FOR POLITICAL STABILITY IN THE STATE – INDEED, SO LONG AS BOTH SIDES KEEP TALKING TO EACH OTHER, THE CHANCES OF SUCCESS IS ALWAYS HIGHER

IPOH: Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan have formed a consultative committee to ensure the stability of the Perak government.

“The committee is a symbol of commitment from both parties to uphold the decree of Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah that political stability is always nurtured to ensure economic prosperity and the well-being of the people.

“The committee had its first meeting on Tuesday (Dec 20), chaired by Saarani and Mujahid,” said Perak Barisan and Pakatan chairmen Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa respectively in a joint statement on Wednesday (Dec 21).

They said the meeting was attended by component party leaders from both coalitions, which agreed on several issues.

These, they said, included ensuring the state government remains stable for the entire five-year term by joining hands to uphold the sovereignty of the state constitution and its laws.

“The people’s welfare agenda will always be prioritised by instilling values of unity among the people under Saarani’s leadership and his administrative team.

This also includes ensuring the state prospers with rapid economic activities and generate income through government administration practices that are clean, transparent, fair and accountable to all citizens regardless of racial and religious boundaries.

“Use of media channels on all platforms will be strengthened to convey information more effectively to the people of Perak in particular and Malaysians in general about the policies and achievements of the state government.

“Harmonious relations between parties at all levels will be maintained to ensure the state is governed successfully and smoothly at the grassroots level,” they added.

