‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S HOME MINISTER SAIFUDDIN, ALWAYS A LITTLE CONFUSED & OUT OF SYNC WITH EVERYONE ELSE, GETS A HAMMERING FROM NETIZENS – WHY HAVE LAUNCH CEREMONY TO SEND AID TO FLOOD VICTIMS? SO DESPERATE FOR PR, AH? – EVEN AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ HIMSELF BACKPEDALS FROM APPOINTING UMNO POLITICIAN AS FELCRA CHIEF AMID PUBLIC CRITICISM

PETALING JAYA: Social media users have zeroed in on the “elaborate” launch of the Home Ministry’s flood aid mission, questioning the need for the expenses incurred.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Abdullah, who launched the mission, had put up photos of the event on Wednesday (Dec 21) on his Facebook page.

The event also marked the ministry’s cooperation with the Food Bank Foundation Malaysia to distribute 1,000 meal boxes to flood victims.

Facebook user Afflizam Sanidzam Affrini asked how many eggs could have been bought and distributed to flood victims for the cost of the event’s backdrop.

Another user, Surenthar Sahotharan, warned Saifuddin not to “follow Umno’s feudal culture”.

“There is no need for a backdrop and stage decorations for an aid mission. The aid is being done on an ad hoc basis, but there is still time to book the backdrop first?” he added.

Hazaini Adzhan commented: “This culture of launching ceremonies can already stop. It’s a natural disaster, why is there a need for a launch ceremony?

“The (backdrop) shouldn’t have been ordered. It’s a waste. A simple and fast ceremony would be OK. People are waiting for aid,” he wrote.

Michael Chan commented that Saifuddin should emulate Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“Action, no need to show off. Straight to the files to help or ask the relevant agency,” said Chan.

Ahmad Arzmi said it was a waste of time. “There is no need for a launch ceremony like this,” he said.

Saifuddin, who flagged off the flood aid mission before attending the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning, said he will also be heading to affected locations on Thursday (Dec 22) to observe relief efforts.

Ahmad Jazlan’s reappointment as Felcra chairman on hold, says PM

PUTRAJAYA: The reappointment of former Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub as Felcra Bhd chairman has been put on hold, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The matter has been told to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and it will be postponed,” he said.

Anwar also said there appeared to be confusion on the appointment of politicians to such positions.

“I never said politicians cannot be appointed into management,” he said on Wednesday (Dec 21).

According to Anwar, several politicians and MPs may be appointed, but they must have suitable experience and qualification.

“It depends on their professional capacity and performance, as well as (pledges) to adhere to rules and practices,” he added.

It was previously reported that Ahmad Jazlan would be reappointed as Felcra Bhd chairman and Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun would carry out the formalities associated with the appointment.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali had issued a circular to the secretaries-general of each ministry on Dec 15, saying that the Cabinet agreed to terminate the contracts of political appointees.

Among those affected were federal statutory bodies, companies under Finance Ministry Incorporated, government-linked companies and investment companies.

Ahmad Jazlan was appointed Felcra Bhd chairman in October last year and formerly served as deputy rural and regional development minister between 2015 and 2018. ANN

