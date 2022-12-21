‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S CABINET STARTS TO WAKE UP – WOW! EVEN AHMAD MASLAN GETS CRACKING – NO LONGER SO ABSORBED IN FRYING RICE – GOVT STUDYING BEST WAYS TO CUT BUDGET DEFICIT, SAYS NEW DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER – BUT NO GST YET & NO PLANS TO RAISE NATIONAL DEBT FROM 60% TO 61% OF GDP

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is studying the best ways to reduce the budget deficit which will be announced during the full budget presentation in February.

Deputy finance minister Ahmad Maslan said the budget deficit is estimated at 5.8% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022, and its forecast for 2023 will be announced later.

Ahmad said the government will not be imposing new taxes that will burden the people. However, it is necessary to find alternative ways to increase income to ensure the economy continues to grow, he told reporters at the Parliament building today.

He said higher debts are being taken on to ensure that provisions for the development and economic well-being of the people can be met.

“We have to deal with a deficit budget when we were facing the pandemic over the last two years and it was difficult to find new income for the government.

“This is also one of the reasons we had to raise the statutory debt rate from 55% of GDP to 60%, and then 65%,” he said.

He said the government does not intend to increase the national debt, currently at 60% to 61% of GDP.

On the reintroduction of the goods and services tax (GST), Ahmad said this has not been brought up by the unity government. FMT

Govt must not increase national debt further, says senator

SIBU: Malaysia’s national debt must not increase if the nation is to become a developed country, says Senator Robert Lau. In a statement on Wednesday (Dec 21), the Bawang Assan SUPP chief said he hoped that the new unity government can face the challenge of reducing debts and budget deficit head-on. “Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the new Budget 2023 is to be tabled in February. They have their work cut out for them for the next two months. “The elephant in the room is the huge amount used to pay the interest on the country’s debt, which stands at more than RM1 trillion. “This payment alone takes up 26% of the total budget,” said Lau. He said the country cannot depend on its natural resources, in particular oil and gas, for sustained revenue. “This is nature’s gift and cannot be counted on forever. We need to be a productive and competitive country,” he said. ANN

