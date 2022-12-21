THE East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project will proceed at a lower cost of RM74.96 billion against the original cost of RM85.97 billion approved in 2016, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

“Even though there is additional (cost) to finance the project’s realignment, which we have approved, but this has enabled the total cost to be reduced by RM11.01 billion,” he said in a press conference after chairing the cabinet meeting today.

Anwar said the government decided to proceed with the project and did not make many changes as this would delay its implementation process and cause difficulties in the work and existing negotiations.

“I congratulate the transport, finance and works ministries for helping to expedite the negotiation process, and reducing the total cost,” he said.