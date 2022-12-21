He told reporters at a press conference in Putrajaya that the package, which will also be “three times faster” than current base offerings, involves the cooperation of five telecommunication providers: CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM and YTL.
He said that this package will save users RM5 a month with twice the length of the validity period of current data packages with a similar data quota.
“Half the price, triple the speed,” he said.
The package will be available in February next year, he added.
“This package is the basic package, and it is up to service providers to offer any add-ons,” he said.
A statement will be released in the near future with all of the details, he added.
The Unity Package is an update to the Malaysian Family Youth Package introduced by the Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob government.
It provided a prepaid internet data plan subscription package for RM30 for a period of three months.
Fahmi also hinted that his ministry has other announcements to make in the future.
“There are things in the pipeline, but we will wait for the right time to announce them,” he said. MALAY MAIL
BERNAMA / MALAY MAIL
