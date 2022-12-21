Anwar said the decision was made because there were overlapping responsibilities, and positions were created to meet the needs at that time following the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have dissolved the NRC. It is an overlap and the position was created to fulfill the needs at the time,” Anwar told a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya.

The NRC was established on July 2021, and then headed by former prime minister Muhyiddin since September of that year after he was ousted by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

