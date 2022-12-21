FROM PROUDLY UMNO TO PROUDLY PAS – SHAHIDAN MAKES A MOCKERY OF HIS OWN CREDIBILITY

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has asked Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul to correct the information on a laptop at his seat in the House.

He told Johari that he was from PAS and not an Independent as indicated in the information in the laptop.

The moment, which took place before the sitting was adjourned, drew the laughter of fellow lawmakers.

“It is written here that Arau-Independent but I am from PAS from Perikatan Nasional,” he said while pointing to the laptop.

He also said there was no display photo on the virtual site although his photo was featured on the nameplate on his desk in the Dewan Rakyat.

“There’s a photo here (nameplate), but there is only a photo of a ghost here (laptop),” he said.

Johari said that he would order the secretary of the House to make the necessary changes.

A former Barisan Nasional MP, Shahidan contested under the Perikatan ticket after being dropped as a candidate in the 15th General Election.

