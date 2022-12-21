‘HONEYMOONING’ IN NZ WHILE T’GANU ‘DROWNS’ IN WORST FLOODS IN YEARS OR NOT, MB SAMSURI RUSHES HOME AMID PUBLIC OUTCRY – HOW FAST THEY FORGET THE ORDINARY FOLK ONCE IN POWER – WHEN EVEN ZAHID & HADI VISIT FLOOD VICTIMS, THE MB IS NOT THERE – ‘THE MB IS ALREADY IN MALAYSIA TODAY, HE WILL BE IN T’GANU ANYTIME’
Terengganu MB returns from holiday abroad amid outcry
Terengganu MB returns from holiday abroad amid outcry

He said Samsuri is already in the country and was on his way to Kuala Terengganu.
He said Samsuri is already in the country and was on his way to Kuala Terengganu.
“The MB is already in Malaysia today, he will be in Terengganu anytime,” he told The Malaysian Insight.
The number of victims displaced by the flood now stands at 40,000. TMI
Lokman claims T’ganu MB on vacation while his state’s underwater
Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has been accused of vacationing in Auckland, New Zealand, with his family, while the state is inundated with floods.
The claim was made by former Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam in a live session on Facebook last night.
According to Lokman, Samsuri and his wife departed for Auckland on Dec 11 and are set to return home tomorrow (Dec 22).
“We checked to see whether he (Samsuri) will make arrangements to fly home earlier, as the floods in his state worsened. But no, the original flight plans remain.
“This is your leader, ‘honeymooning’ with the family is more important than the people’s suffering,” said Lokman, presenting what he alleged were receipt printouts of the car rented by Samsuri during his holiday.
Lokman further lambasted Samsuri for initiating a donation drive for flood victims, via his office as the Rhu Rendang assemblyperson, while not being physically present.
A check on Samsuri’s official Facebook page shows that the feed is filled with flood-related updates in the state, but none of it shows him visiting any of the disaster-stricken areas.
Speculations also strengthened following Samsuri’s absence during PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s visit to several flood relief centres in Terengganu yesterday. He was also not seen when Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi visited flood victims in the state on the same day.
Malaysiakini has reached out to Samsuri for comment.
As of this morning, more than 40,000 flood victims have been placed at 297 flood relief centres across Terengganu. MKINI
