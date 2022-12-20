The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement said torrential rain (danger level) is expected to occur in Terengganu while continuous heavy rain (severe level) is expected in Kelantan involving the areas of Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai and in Pahang, areas in Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin would be affected.

MetMalaysia also forecasts continuous rain over Sarawak involving the areas of Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah from Dec 23 to 24. — Bernama

Over 67,000 flood evacuees in 5 states as of 2pm

An aerial view of the floods in Pasir Mas following heavy rain. -NSTP/NIK ABDULLAH NIK OMAR
KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees nationwide continues to climb, with 67,214 people from 18,450 families currently at shelters up to 2pm today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the victims were from 20 districts in five states affected by the northeast monsoon.

He said 469 flood shelters had been opened.

“Cumulatively, since the northeast monsoon hit in early November, 92,157 people had been displaced in 11 states,” he said at a press conference in the Parliament media room today.

Armizan yesterday received RM5 million in flood relief contributions from FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) through its National Disaster Relief Fund.

Armizan said the flood situation was under control.

He said the Malaysian Meteorological Department has also issued a new forecast of monsoon rains until Sunday.  NST

