In the wake of divisive polls and the proliferation of hate speech on social media, the spirit of unity warmed a ballroom of guests representing about 100 different ethnic and religious groups who gathered to usher in the Yuletide festivities at a Christmas dinner last night.

About 150 guests to the annual interfaith dinner, which was attended by more Muslims than Christians, were treated to a Christmas dinner and entertained by carols like “Jingle Bells”.

“This is probably the only Christian event attended by more Muslims than Christians,” quipped the organiser Jason Leong, founder of the Christians for Peace and Harmony in Malaysia (CPHM).

Among those represented at the dinner were the Council of Malaysian Islamic Associations (MAPIM) which represents 58 NGOs, the Allied Coordinating Committee of Islamic NGOs (ACCIN), Pemuda PAS, Kapar MP Dr Halimah Ali, various Islamic councils and state religious departments.

Other organisations represented at the dinner included the Hidayah Centre, thinktank International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS), the Council of Churches Malaysia, the Young Buddhist Association of Malaysia, and the Vajrayana Buddhist Council of Malaysia.

Guests at the event held at the Royale Chulan Hotel in Damansara, Selangor, spent most of the night dining and milling about, getting to know one another and taking selfies.

CPHM president Lee Min Choon

CPHM president Lee Min Choon said although they had not gathered over the past three years, their journey, since it began eight years ago, had seen many little steps taken collectively to promote peace and harmony among Malaysians.

However, he added: “The fragile fabric of our social unity is always tested and threatened by incidents, extremism, politics, misunderstandings, the lack of communication or the failure to understand and to appreciate one another’s points of view and beliefs.”

“We celebrate each other’s festivals, get our youths to play games together, share in social welfare and relief work and we have become friends.

“Although our efforts are humble, they will not make headlines, nor will they change our society anytime soon. But we do this because it’s the right thing to do.”

Meanwhile, a CPHM partner, Global Unity Network president Shah Kirit Kakulal Govindji, urged guests to take the gatherings at annual festivities further with efforts put into understandings that will nurture respect for other religions.

Global Unity Network president Shah Kirit Kakulal Govindji

A former Hindu who is now a Muslim, Shah said it was time to move past tolerance and into acceptance.

“Through learning about other faiths, we will be able to understand and respect them better.”

His message to those peddling racial tensions is: “Racial tension is like fire. When it’s small it can be controlled, but those who play with fire must remember that when it grows out of control, they too can get burnt.”

True unity among Malaysians

Retired Malaysian footballer Santokh Singh, who is known to advocate unity through sports, was also present and an obliging selfie candidate popular throughout the evening.

Santokh said the dinner represented true unity among Malaysians and urged NGOs to include politicians in their guest lists in future gatherings.

Retired footballer Santokh Singh

“This is the true spirit of unity and politicians should attend to see the real meaning of togetherness.

“Politicians should come to these gatherings to understand what is life and togetherness, instead of sitting behind their desks and just talking about it,” he urged.

Also present was the special officer to the menteri besar of Terengganu (non-Muslim Affairs), Dr Balachandran Gopal Krishnan, who pointed out the need for understanding that religion is the cause for unity.

Advising on religious affairs involving the state’s three percent of the population, and having been a member of the PAS Supporters’ Congress for the past 17 years, Balachandran shared that there was a huge misconception of the party among most Malaysians.

“People must come to Terengganu to understand how the various races practice religious harmony.

“There are interfaith dialogues and interactions where leaders attend religious events organised by different faiths.

“We practice our religious ceremonies and cultural practices in peace,” Balachandran said, adding that he remained a Hindu despite his many years of involvement with the party.

Special officer to Terengganu MB Dr Balachandran Gopal Krishnan

The event also saw representatives from Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim), Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia, Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (Abim) and Pertubuhan Teratak Rahmah Wanita Islam (Teratai) attending the dinner.

MKINI

