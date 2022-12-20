‘YOU NEED TO LISTEN’ – PERAK SULTAN THUNDERS OUT A REAL WARNING TO MB SAARANI & HIS NEW STATE GOVT – MAKE SURE YOU COME DOWN HARD ON THOSE WHO INCITE RACIAL & RELIGIOUS HATRED – LISTEN & UNDERSTAND THE CONCERNS OF THE POPULATION INCLUDING UNEMPLOYMENT, HIGH COSTS OF LIVING, EDUCATION, FOOD INSECURITY

Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah will not tolerate attempts to incite racial and religious hatred which could provoke hostilities in his state.

He noted that the silver state’s 2.5 million population comprised 61.5 percent Malays and bumiputera, 26.7 percent Chinese and 11.3 percent Indians who observe various religious beliefs, inherit diverse cultures and are proficient in multiple languages.

“Firm and immediate action must be taken to stop activities of any party whether through speech or actions, that poison minds and fan negative emotions of people by exploiting differences in ethnicity and religion,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

The 15th general election had been a divisive contest with certain parties leveraging on racial and religious issues, accusing political rivals of being a threat to Islam and the Malays.

The proliferation of hate speech on social media has also been a major cause for concern.

Meanwhile, Sultan Nazrin said as political stability is the determinant of economic recovery and development, the state government must be committed to ensuring a stable political environment.

“The people require efficient economic governance to enable the resumption of economic activity. They desire a government that is capable and energetic in administering the state’s affairs, skilful and wise in managing state resources, preventing pilferage and avoiding waste

“The people want a transparent and trustworthy government, free from corruption and breach of trust,” he added when officiating the First Year of the 15th Perak state legislative assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building in Ipoh today.

State govt needs to listen

Sultan Nazrin said the state government needs to listen and understand the concerns facing the population, such as unemployment, high cost of living, food insecurity, environmental sustainability, education, healthcare, housing, public relations and digital communication.

As such, he said it is important for the state to work with the federal government to implement strategic measures that create a favourable investment climate, increase employment opportunities, address the cost of living, ensure food security, and improve social facilities and services.

“Given the uncertain global economic environment and the high debt burden, state spending will be channelled to prioritised initiatives that provide direct benefits to the people, and strict thrift measures to reduce wasteful spending will be enforced.

“Our government will fully consider the key message from GE15 which is the rejection of corrupt practices, financial leakage, abuse of power, and breach of trust,” he added.

Sultan Nazrin called on appointed state leaders to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them with sincerity, honesty, fairness and impartiality in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

His Highness said they should be fair and just in allocating resources and development programmes, and there should be no prejudice, discrimination and suppression against any party.

“The people should not be punished to bear any hardship. Instead, the spirit of democracy must be upheld, and the interests and welfare of every common citizen should be in the hearts of leaders as a perpetual priority,” he added.

Also present was Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

