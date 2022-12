KOS SARA HIDUP MENINGKAT : HARGA SIMEN MELAMBONG NAIK 30% DAN CARA MENANGANI-NYA

My Comments :

(Firstly to the Editor of Free Malaysia Today, bro please tell your boys to mention the price of cement before and after the price increases. Then the people will be more knowledgeable.)

The builders association does not seem to understand business or economics. You cannot resolve this quickly.

This problem has been caused over the past 50 years when the Dasar Ekonomi Zaman Mahazalim dan Mahafiraun started to interfere in the free market in Malaysia.



Cement became a controlled item.

Import licenses were restricted and monopolies and oligopolies began to dominate the market.

The import of cement is strictly controlled.

To import cement you need a license.

The question is WHY?



Now the builders association is complaining that the price of cement and concrete has increased by a total of 30% in March and November 2022.



They are also complaining about monopolies/oligopolies that control the cement prices.

appeal to ministry to review if any party violated Competition Act



Act prohibits anti-competitive agreements, abuse of dominant position



Padan muka kau orang. Dulu bila Zaman Mahazalim dan Mahafiraun buat dasar ekonomi berlesen, dasar ekonomi permit impot, dasar ekonomi berkuota, dasar ekonomi monopoli, dasar ekonomi oligopoli kau orang semua diam. Happy happy saja.



Sekarang bila harga simen sudah naik menggila kenalah kepada batang hidung sendiri. Baru kau orang nak menangis.This problem was created by the Zaman Mahazalim and Mahafiraun economic policies. The question is will these same Mahazalim and Mahafiraun economic policies still be continued? That is the question).