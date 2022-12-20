NEW SPEAKER’S MAIN JOB – TO MAKE SURE NO ONE, NOT EVEN FROM OWN COALITION, OUTSHINES ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR? – JOHARI REJECTS SYED SADDIQ’S MOTION TO DISCUSS FLOOD MEASURES BECAUSE ‘PM HAS ALREADY ADDRESSED ISSUE’

KUALA LUMPUR: A motion by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar) to discuss flood mitigation measures in the Dewan Rakyat has been rejected by Speaker Johari Abdul.
The Muda president said that he received a notice that his motion was rejected due to time constraints.
He said, however, the Speaker then, Azhar Harun, had allowed the motion to be discussed in special chambers under Standing Order 16(1).
Syed Saddiq urged Johari to consider making the same decision this time given the gravity of the situation in some states affected by the floods.
“I think this is an important national issue that has affected more than 45,000 individuals and there have already been deaths,” he said.
He also cited the meteorological department’s prediction that 10 million people would be affected by the floods.
In response, Johari said immediate measures have already been taken and help will continue to be given to those affected by the floods.
Johari added that a large allocation had also been made for that purpose.
“I think this is consistent with (the measures) you had in mind,” he said.
Yesterday, Syed Saddiq said he submitted a motion to the Speaker regarding the floods in the east coast states of the peninsula.
He proposed that the government declare a national emergency, reduce the red tape on providing disaster relief, and provide immediate assistance to victims.
The federal and state governments must also collaborate in providing assistance to victims, he said.
Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor and Perak have been affected by floods. fmt
Speaker turns down Syed Saddiq's motion to discuss flood measures as PM already addressed issue
KUALA LUMPUR: A motion to discuss flood mitigation measures in Parliament by Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar) was rejected by Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul on Tuesday (Dec 20).
According to Johari, this was because Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, said Putrajaya had already taken immediate action to help flood victims.
“As mentioned just now, action has been taken and a big allocation is being prepared to assist flood victims.
“Therefore, I think this is consistent with what you (Syed Saddiq) are thinking,” Johari said.
Earlier, Syed Saddiq pointed out that he filed a motion under Standing Order 18 to debate the flood issue affecting the east coast.
“Five minutes ago, I got a reply from the Speaker that this issue was rejected due to time constraints,” said Syed Saddiq.
According to the MP, a similar motion was filed when Anwar was the Opposition leader last year and there were time constraints cited at the time too.
“But, because it was a pressing national issue and even though it wasn’t debated in Parliament, the Speaker used Standing Order 16(1) to allow it to be debated in the Special Chambers.
“This is an important issue as more than 40,000 families have been affected by the floods and the Meteorological Department predicted that millions could be hit,” he said.
Among the states affected by floods this year are Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor and Perak. ANN
