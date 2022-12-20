NEW SPEAKER’S MAIN JOB – TO MAKE SURE NO ONE, NOT EVEN FROM OWN COALITION, OUTSHINES ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR? – JOHARI REJECTS SYED SADDIQ’S MOTION TO DISCUSS FLOOD MEASURES BECAUSE ‘PM HAS ALREADY ADDRESSED ISSUE’

KUALA LUMPUR: A motion by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar) to discuss flood mitigation measures in the Dewan Rakyat has been rejected by Speaker Johari Abdul.

The Muda president said that he received a notice that his motion was rejected due to time constraints.

He then cited an incident last year, when then opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had tabled a similar motion to discuss the December floods in Dewan Rakyat, but was rejected on the same grounds.

He said, however, the Speaker then, Azhar Harun, had allowed the motion to be discussed in special chambers under Standing Order 16(1).

Syed Saddiq urged Johari to consider making the same decision this time given the gravity of the situation in some states affected by the floods.

“I think this is an important national issue that has affected more than 45,000 individuals and there have already been deaths,” he said.

He also cited the meteorological department’s prediction that 10 million people would be affected by the floods.

In response, Johari said immediate measures have already been taken and help will continue to be given to those affected by the floods.

Johari added that a large allocation had also been made for that purpose.

“I think this is consistent with (the measures) you had in mind,” he said.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq said he submitted a motion to the Speaker regarding the floods in the east coast states of the peninsula.

He proposed that the government declare a national emergency, reduce the red tape on providing disaster relief, and provide immediate assistance to victims.

The federal and state governments must also collaborate in providing assistance to victims, he said.

Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor and Perak have been affected by floods. fmt

