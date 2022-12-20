STOPPED BY RACISM & PETULANCE PENANG MIGHT SOON BECOME MALAYSIA’S MOST DEVELOPED STATE – IT’S HIGH TIME FOR ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S GOVT TO REINSTATE THE PSR – AFTER ALL, PENANG HAS MORE MALAYS THAN CHINESE – UNLESS ANWAR’S PKR & UMNO ARE ALSO LOOKING TO CREATE NEW GRAVY TRAINS FOR THEMSELVES

PUTRAJAYA: The Penang government has filed an appeal against a High Court ruling which denied it leave to pursue a judicial review aimed at reinstating its Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project.

In its notice of appeal, state legal advisor Norazmi Mohd Nawawi said they were not satisfied with Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh’s decision on Aug 29.

The state government claimed the judge had erred in law by refusing to allow an extension of time to enable it to bring the review proceedings.

They added the federal government – which was named as co-respondent – indicated they had no objection to both the applications for leave and to extend time.

The state government also named the department of environment (DoE) and fisherman Zakaria Ismail as respondents in the appeal.

The Penang government wanted a court order to quash a decision made by a DoE appeal tribunal on Sept 8 last year revoking approval for the project.

The tribunal had ruled in favour of Zakaria and his fellow fishermen on the ground that it would affect their livelihood.

The state government’s leave application claimed that the tribunal’s decision was bad in law as it had been made on an “incorrect basis of facts”.

The PSR project, covering 17sq km, was intended to involve the development of three man-made islands in the waters off Permatang Damar Laut, near Bayan Lepas.

It was mooted as a funding module for the RM46 billion Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

In March last year, the state government announced that SRS Consortium would reclaim one of the proposed three islands.

SRS Consortium had agreed to pay RM3.8 billion to reclaim half of Island A as part of a 30:70 joint venture with a state-owned company, with the larger portion held by the former.

