‘GIMMICK OR SHAM’ CONFIDENCE VOTE STILL BETTER EXPLOSIVE HIGH-RISK ‘SUKA-HATI’ EMERGENCY RULE, RIGHT GUYS? – BUT NOT TO MUHYIDDIN’S ‘THANOS’ HAMZAH – EVEN AS DPM FADILLAH TABLES MOTION OF CONFIDENCE FOR ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – WHICH HE’S BOUND TO WIN AFTER ‘DICTATORSHIP’ MOA

Politics | December 19, 2022 6:27 pm by | 0 Comments

Anwar’s confidence vote a mere gimmick, says Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) has slammed the confidence vote motion tabled by Fadillah Yusof (GPS-Petra Jaya) in Parliament, calling it a “gimmick”.

“We realise that the motion is a mere gimmick, even more so after the coalition leaders forming the unity government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU),” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

One of the conditions set under the MoU is that every party in the unity government must ensure that their MPs support Anwar and his administration in any confidence motions or bills in the Dewan Rakyat.

In addition, any MP who fails to toe the line as set by his or her party and, instead, votes against the prime minister or the government will be deemed to have resigned as an MP.

It added that the MP’s seat is then essentially vacated, citing Article 49A(1) of the Constitution. Article 49A(1) states that a member of a political party who was elected to Parliament “shall cease to be a member of the (House of Representatives)” and that the member’s seat “shall become vacant immediately” if such a member resigns his or her party membership or ceases to be a member.

The Larut MP criticised the MoU, claiming that it was a threat to parliamentary democracy as it demanded all MPs in the unity government to vote in accordance with the direction of the prime minister.

“It goes against the basic principle of parliamentary democracy as guaranteed under the Federal Constitution and the laws of Malaysia,” he said, adding that it was “invalid and illegal”.

“If an MP’s freedom of expression can be curtailed just like that, what more the freedom of the people to do the same?” he added.

Fadillah tables motion of confidence in Anwaremail sharing button

Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof tabled the motion of confidence in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the Dewan Rakyat. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof has tabled the motion of confidence in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the Dewan Rakyat.

There are 148 MPs in the government bloc in the Dewan Rakyat, while the opposition has 74 MPs.

Anwar had said the confidence vote will allow him to lead the country effectively with a clear mandate, even though such a vote was not required as he already had a clear majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Last Friday, the leaders of five parties who are part of the unity government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) stating their support for Anwar.

It was jointly signed by Anwar as Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Abang Johari Openg, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Hajiji Noor and Warisan president Shafie Apdal.

The prime minister said the MoU was to ensure the government’s stability, allowing it to focus on good governance and spurring economic growth.

He also expressed confidence that his government would be able to remain intact for the full five-year term.

Anwar wins confidence vote in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has won the vote of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat.

It was passed through a voice vote.

After being appointed to the top post, Anwar had pledged to table a motion of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat to prove his majority in Parliament.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle