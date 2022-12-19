WELCOME TO KAOS. 26 Days Only And Its Chaotic

“The appropriate penalty against the elected member of legislature for broken political promises is for the voters or electors to consider voting differently at the next opportunity” – Justice Wong Siong Tung.

No. 1 What Asia Sentinel is saying:





“There are no real sound policies in the new government yet,” said a longtime political analyst. “There is a lot of rhetoric and political trash-talking. They’re mostly inexperienced and don’t know what to do. But there are a lot of people trying to make sure this bloody government works. They are willing to close one eye …”

Most of the new governing coalition’s pretensions toward reform have been tarnished with the arrival as deputy premier of Zahid Hamidi who faces 45 counts of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering involving US$25.7 million in funds looted . . Also the ”court cluster” of indicted UMNO politicians..”

No. 2 What Bar Council and Malay Mail are saying:



Malaysian Bar suggests Clause 4 based on internal party processes

Clause 4 in MoU poses legal problem

against intention of anti hopping, Bar said

president Karen Cheah highlighted Bar’s “great concern” over Clause 4

MPs can lose seats if vote against motions that affect govt’s legitimacy

Clause 4 requires all political parties to vote to support PM



failure deemed MP resigned/ceasing to be MP, trigger by-election

MoU goes beyond what anti-hopping law, Article 49A intended to cover

this clause directly averse to Article 49A of Fed Const” Cheah said

No. 3 What has been reported to the Police :



Ketua Pemuda PN dakwa, perjanjian tersebut adalah tidak sah kerana menyekat, merosakkan dan memudaratkan demokrasi berparlimen di negara ini.Katanya, Klausa 4(a) dan 4(b) perjanjian tersebut menyekat dan bercanggah dengan prinsip demokrasi berparlimen yang merupakan ciri asas kerajaan Malaysia berpaksikan Raja Berperlembagaan.

Ia juga bertentangan dengan Perkara 43(a) Perlembagaan Persekutuan yang memerlukan perdana menteri untuk mendapatkan kepercayaan majoriti ahli Dewan Rakyat bukan dengan cara perjanjian persefahaman yang menyekat kebebasan ahli Dewan Rakyat.

My Comments :

Well folks wecome to chaos. This is only 26 days into the new administration. Imagine what is going to happen in the next 26 days?



I have said it before, that Anti-Hopping Law is a really stupid law.

And if your elected Member of Parliament or ADUN rep does not behave in a manner that you the voter had hoped for then the solution is simple – at the next elections you vote him OUT.

This has been so succintly put in the :



Hassan Gani Pengiran Amir case where Mr Justice Wong Siong Tung held:

“An elected member of legislature should be free to act according to the best of his or her ability and his independent judgement should not be legally constrained by obligations to either his party or to the electorate or subject to the dictates of anybody.”

“Any arrangement that fetters or deprives such freedom of elected members of the legislature will be contrary to public policy and unlawful.”

“Any cause of action based on such an arrangement to deprive such freedom cannot be sustained in law. The appropriate penalty against the elected member of legislature for broken political promises is for the voters or electors to consider voting differently at the next opportunity.”



Lets quickly recap the past 26 days.

i. Comprehensive Kos Sara Hidup Plan by KSN : Where is that Comprehensive Plan to reduce the Kos Sara Hidup that was promised within TWO WEEKS? The KSN was given TWO WEEKS (until December 10th) to come up with a comprehensive plan to lower the costs of living. Well? Where is the Plan? Today is the 19th December already. Merry Christmas folks.



If I may add what happened to the Port Dickson Master Plan that was promised FOUR years ago?

ii. Where is Syed Mokhtar’s RM10 Million? We were told Syed Mokhtar has promised to pay RM10 million in December 2022 for the benefit of 300,000 rice farmers. That is RM33 per rice farmer. That is about one Bucket Dipidap at the KFC.

So are the 300,000 rice farmers getting their RM33 or not by end December 2022? That is 12 days left. How exactly will this RM10 million be channelled to the 300,000 rice farmers? What is the mechanism? Who is handling it? The KSN again? The Ministry of Agriculture? Who?



iii. The 20 sen/kWh electricity tariff surcharge for MV and HV industrial users.

Chinese people listen up. This involves you plenty because you folks run the factories and the sizeable businesses.

Why 20 sen/kWh surcharge and not say 19 sen or 15 sen or 10 sen or 25 sen? Why exactly 20 sen/kWh surcharge? Where did this magic number come from?

Like that RM60 million total payment for rice farmers extracted from Syed Mokhtar Bukhari. Where do these numbers come from? How are they determined? Who determines them? The IMF? The World Bank? The Ministry of Agriculture? The Ministry of Energy? The TNB boys?

But 20 sen/kWh surcharge is a huge jump. Chinese people, your MV and HV electricity bills at your factories and businesses will jump 54% to 66% (approx).

You are all keeping quiet. Hello Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers – boleh bayar kah itu 20 sen/kWh surcharge?

iv. There is that viral message going around on WhatsApp that says ‘Who else do we have who can be prime minister‘? Its not a question. It is actually a stupid statement by moronic people. That no one else can be prime minister.



Here is your answer :

And it is only been 26 days.

Let me make a prediction.

When everything fails, they will revert back to ‘Allahu Akbar’. A leopard cannot change its spots. If a leopard can change its spots it becomes a chameleon.

