PETALING JAYA: All government MPs are free to vote based on their own views and conscience, except when it comes to matters relating to the legitimacy of the government, says PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli.

In a video posted on TikTok, Rafizi said the bills and motions tabled in the Dewan Rakyat that affect the legitimacy of the government include a vote of confidence on the prime minister’s leadership and the supply bills brought by Putrajaya.

MPs were not free to vote based on their own views on these matters because of various articles and clauses in the Federal Constitution and the anti-hopping law related to the government’s legitimacy, he said.

The Pandan MP was commenting on criticism aimed at the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the different coalitions and parties in the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The opposition and some quarters had taken issue with clauses in the agreement, saying that it threatened democracy and an MP’s freedom to vote based on the interests of their constituents in the Dewan Rakyat.

One of the clauses in the MoU stipulates that MPs who fail to toe the line, as set by their parties, and instead vote against the prime minister or the government would be deemed to have resigned as MPs.

Another clause states that the MPs’ seats would then be considered as having been vacated under Article 49A(1) of the Federal Constitution.

Rafizi, who is also economic affairs minister, said it was ironic that the opposition criticised the MoU for being undemocratic when Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin had declared an Emergency and suspended Parliament for six months when he was prime minister.

He said the MoU was necessary to prevent the country from falling victim to “political frogs” and ensure the stability required to safeguard the welfare of the people and the development of the country.

