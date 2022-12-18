MUHYIDDIN ‘KICKED OUT’! GRS EJECTS BERSATU AS COALITION MEMBER – EVEN AS SABAH BERSATU TRIES TO STOP HAJIJI FROM INKING MOA BACKING ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR AS PM

PETALING JAYA: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has dropped Bersatu as a coalition member.

In a statement today, GRS deputy chairman Maximus Ongkili said this was decided at the coalition’s Supreme Council meeting on Dec 9.

On Dec 10, GRS chairman Hajiji Noor announced that Sabah Bersatu leaders and their supporters were leaving the Muhyiddin Yassin-led party.

He said the “unanimous decision” by Sabah Bersatu leaders to quit the party was based on the premise that the status quo is “no longer tenable”.

While GRS had pledged its support for the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Bersatu, which is part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition is in the opposition.

Ongkili said the GRS Supreme Council also decided to retain Hajiji as the coalition’s chairman.

Asked to comment on Sabah Bersatu chief Ronald Kiandee’s statement disputing the right of GRS to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support Anwar’s administration, Ongkili said Kiandee was in no position to say so.

“Kiandee or his party has nothing to do with the MoU on the unity government as his party had rejected the government’s goals and principles,” he said.

Ongkili stressed that GRS was committed to ensuring a stable federal government was in place for the sake of the people and the development of the nation.

The MoU was signed by former Sabah Bersatu chief Hajiji Noor, as chairman of GRS, as well as by the leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and Warisan. FMT

Unity govt agreement invalid, Hajiji cannot act as GRS chairman after quitting Sabah Bersatu, says Kiandee

KOTA KINABALU: The recently inked Malaysia Unity Government agreement by Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor on behalf of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition on Friday (Dec 16) is not valid, says Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

He said this is because Hajiji, who quit Sabah Bersatu, can no longer act in the capacity of GRS chairman.

He said as per Article 6.1(ii) of the Bersatu constitution, Sabah Bersatu was a legal member of GRS.

Kiandee said Sabah Bersatu was the founder of GRS and with Hajiji out of the party, he could no longer function as the chairman.

“As the leader of Sabah Bersatu, I wish to announce that the party, which is part of GRS, has never agreed to or was involved in any discussions to form the Federal Government led by Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

The Bersatu vice-president and Sabah Bersatu chief said Hajiji was now only an ordinary GRS member.

Kiandee said Hajiji’s position as GRS chairman had to be reevaluated and decided upon once more by GRS supreme council members.

“Thus, the Malaysia Unity Government agreement signed to support the Pakatan-led Federal Government on Friday is invalid and does not represent Sabah Bersatu’s aspirations through GRS,” he said.

The Malaysia Unity Government, which comprises Pakatan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), GRS, and Parti Warisan, had signed an agreement to commit themselves to a stable leadership.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had said the agreement was a commitment to support a stable government that would be able to finish its five-year term. ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

