SOSMA: SATU LAGI BAGGAGE FROM ZAMAN MAHAZALIM DAN MAHAFIRAUN IS OK SAYS ‘REFORMASI’ MINISTER

I dont know who is this young man in the video (guys please put your names on your videos o’wise the world may not know you) but he looks clearly disappointed with people who I believe he had faith in before. In other words I think he feels terribly let down.Here is some news from the Mahazalim and Mahafiraun days (actually from just FOUR months ago in July 2022).

In U-turn, Parliament votes to extend Sosma clause that would allow detention up to 28 days

20 July 2022 Malay Mail

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Dewan Rakyat today decided to revoke decision on March 23 earlier this year to cancel the enforcement of sub-sec 4(5) of Sosma regarding 28 day holding period of detainees.And here is another news report from July 26th on the same matter:

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): A five-year extension of a provision under the Sosma that allows for a 28-day detention by the police has been passed by the Dewan Rakyat.

Motion tabled by Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, came after an initial rejection by the House on March 23.

My Comments :

Just two points.

Point No 1. In the video above the guy who recently lost the Kulim-Bandar Baru Parliamentary seat says that after the 28 day detention under SOSMA “cuma ada dua syor, bebas atau dihadapkan ke mahkamah”.



Err..the news report above says different : “allows police officer of or above the rank of superintendent to extend the period of detention beyond 28 days for investigation purposes”.

That is also what the young man is upset about – that there are people who are being detained BEYOND 28 days.

Now firstly here allow me to repeat what I have said like twenty times already.

They should NOT have abolished the ISA. The ISA was not the problem. Worst case the ISA should have just been amended. There are numerous ways the ISA could have been amended.



OK now the ISA has been abolished. Hooray. Congratulations. But do you feel any safer? Not according to the young man in the video above. So you are back to square one.

Folks, ISA or no ISA, SOSMA or no SOSMA, if the politicians want to abuse their power the politicians will abuse their power. They do not need ISA or SOSMA to abuse their power. Who ordered those Policemen to kill Altantuya? Under what law? ISA? SOSMA?



And for those of you who are exceptionally stupid, those of you who are of low IQ, those of you who are idiots who cannot remember the past let me remind you that that fellow was first found guilty and sent to jail NOT FOR SODOMY. I REPEAT : that fellow was first found guilty and sent to jail NOT FOR SODOMY.

He was first found guilty and sent to jail for ABUSE OF POWER FOR ORDERING THE POLICE TO ILLEGALLY ARREST AND DETAIN THAT WOMAN AND THAT OTHER FELLOW. That was criminal abuse of power and for that he was sent to jail. NOT FOR SODOMY. There was no ISA involved. But it was still an abuse of power.

Again for those of you who are stupid or thick in the head, please pull your finger out of your butt and just search Google. For over 25 years now information is really at your fingertips. There is no more excuse to be ignorant.

Point No 2. So what reformasi are you talking about? The SOSMA is left over baggage inherited from the ZAMAN MAHAZALIM DAN ZAMAN MAHAFIRAUN.

You are the people of the reformasi. You promised ‘reformasi’. But instead now the reformasi fellow above is saying that the SOSMA remains. Now SOSMA has become good.



Three days ago it was the rice monopoly. The other fellow announced that the rice monopoly stays. Another leftover from the Zaman Mahazalim and Mahafiraun.

My question is if you are keeping all these old leftovers from the ZAMAN MAHAZALIM DAN MAHAFIRAUN then why did you accuse the earlier governments of being MAHAZALIM AND MAHAFIRAUN?

When they introduced the monopolies, the ISA, SOSMA etc you accused them of MAHAZALIM AND MAHAFIRAUN.

Now you are holding on to the same thing but you are not MAHAZALIM AND MAHAFIRAUN?

This is your reformasi?

